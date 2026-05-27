According to reports, Giorgi Mamardashvili is ‘ready to leave’ Liverpool on one condition, while Harvey Elliott nears a permanent exit.

There is uncertainty regarding Liverpool‘s goalkeeper department ahead of next season.

Alisson Becker was Liverpool’s No.1 for the 2025/26 campaign, but Mamardashvili has already been recruited as a long-term replacement.

Mamardashvili covered Alisson while the Brazil international was injured this term, while the veteran goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus ahead of this summer.

In recent weeks, several outlets have reported that Alisson is in favour of joining Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson in leaving, though it’s emerged this week that the Premier League giants are keen for him to stay heading into next season.

After it was reported that the Reds have made a ‘major U-turn’ on Alisson’s future, our colleagues at TEAMtalk have revealed that he is ‘frustrated’ at being denied a move to Juventus.

READ: West Ham, Spurs, Chelsea, Newcastle and Slot among the Premier League 25/26 season losers

The report adds:

‘Liverpool are open to discussing an extension with the experienced goalkeeper, but TEAMtalk understands there is currently no intention to match the type of long-term proposal Juventus have already placed on the table. ‘That situation has created frustration within Alisson’s camp. Sources with knowledge of the matter have confirmed to us that the goalkeeper is now seeking direct talks with Liverpool’s senior hierarchy in order to clarify the club’s long-term plans for him.’

And with Alisson now seemingly set to stay, journalist Nicolo Schira claims Mamardashvili could leave this summer.

He said on X: ‘Giorgi #Mamardashvili wants to play more and – if #Alisson stays – is ready to leave #Liverpool on loan.’

READ MORE: Liverpool issue new Slot sack ultimatum as FSG ‘want to sign’ £166m duo ‘in June’ – report

Arne Slot ‘gives green light’ to Harvey Elliott exit

Elliott is another Liverpool star who could leave the club following his unsuccessful loan spell at Aston Villa.

According to a report from Football Insider, Elliott is ‘keen’ on a move to Leeds United this summer, while Slot has opened the door for this move to happen.

The report claims:

‘The 23-year-old has no future at Anfield with his loan spell at Aston Villa due to expire imminently, and with his contract running out next year, the Reds are planning to take their final chance to cash in on him. ‘Arne Slot has already given the green light for the starlet to be sold ahead of 2026-27, and sources have indicated that the player himself would be interested in the chance to move to Elland Road.’

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