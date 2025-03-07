Liverpool star ‘recommended by Mbappe’ now Real Madrid ‘priority’ above Arsenal defender

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

European champions Real Madrid have added Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate to their list of centre-back targets, according to reports in Spain.

Signing a new central defender seems to be Real Madrid’s top priority this summer.

They have been strongly linked with Arsenal’s William Saliba in recent weeks, with the Frenchman out of contract at the Emirates in 2027.

Carlo Ancelotti currently has some world-class options at centre-back, however, many of them have struggled with various injuries over the last two and a half seasons.

Long-term injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba have seen Aurelien Tchouameni slot in next to Antonio Rudiger, while 22-year-old Raul Asencio has been heavily relied on this season.

READ MORE: Isak better than Salah and Henry as Manchester City dominate list of greatest Premier League strikers

Despite some solid performances in Asencio’s 37 appearances, Real Madrid will likely spend big on a new centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Saliba has been widely reported as Los Blancos’ top target, however, they could pursue Liverpool’s Konate.

According to Spanish website Fichajes, Konate is ‘a clear candidate’ for the Champions League holders, who are ‘continuing its future planning’.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL…

👉 Worst performance from last eight Ballon d’Or-winning seasons gives Salah hope after PSG shocker

👉 Five reasons why Liverpool title win needs an asterisk like the last one

👉 Liverpool ‘absolutely deserved’ PSG victory and ‘lightweight’ Spurs players slammed for ‘hiding’

Konate is reportedly a player Madrid are ‘closely monitoring’, though the player has remained coy about his future at Anfield.

Regardless, the French international ‘is high on the list of priority reinforcements’.

It is believed at the Bernabeu that ‘the team needs a generational change in defence’ due to the injury problems and Rudiger and Alaba being in their thirties.

Madrid want to add a ‘young and reliable’ centre-back as a ‘priority’, which is interesting considering Konate’s injury problems since signing for Liverpool in 2021 from RB Leipzig.

Konate’s contract expires next year and his signing ‘has been recommended by Kylian Mbappe‘, his France team-mate.

The 25-year-old’s current focus is winning three trophies with Liverpool this season and is keen to avoid distractions, with Madrid showing interest definitely a distraction.

The La Liga giants will continue to ‘keep an eye on his contract situation’ as Konate ‘fits perfectly into the club’s plans’.

Konate is not the only Liverpool player being linked with a move tot he Spanish capital.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is their top target for the summer and available on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of the season, with no sign of a contract extension coming for any of the Reds’ crucial trio.

Arne Slot’s side are not letting the contract issues impact their season though. They are currently top of the Premier League table, 13 points above Arsenal in second.

READ NOW: Manchester United implode as Amorim ‘slams’ pair with Liverpool in line for points deduction and ‘rule change’