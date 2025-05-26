Ibrahima Konate has dismissed reports surrounding his Liverpool contract talks as “completely fake” and revealed his agent held fresh talks with the club last week.

The 26-year-old centre-back is entering the final 12 months of his current deal, and although an offer was made earlier this season, speculation has continued over his future.

Reports in France have claimed a new contract for Konate is now a priority for Liverpool, with L’Equipe stating that an initial offer was already turned down.

According to The Times, Konate’s representatives are said to be pushing for a significant increase on his £80,000-a-week wage, with expectations reportedly closer to £200,000.

But Konate has now spoken out following Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations and was quick to challenge claims made on social media and in the press.

“You know, I just want to say one thing: Everything you saw on social media is completely fake,” he told reporters.

“I didn’t even ask for something from the club. They made me an offer, and I replied to them with something, that is it.

“The rest (speculation) that I want to wait until the end… I want this, all of it, is completely fake. And even the big journalists said in November I am very close to signing the deal. I was like: ‘Ah, they have more information than me!?’

“Because it was not true at that moment, and that is why I was a little bit mad because it was not true at this moment. I knew at one moment people would think I didn’t want to sign the contract, but I was never close to signing it. We will see what will happen.”

Konate added that he was focused on celebrating the title win, but acknowledged that further talks will need to happen soon.

“First thing, I am very happy because we have won the Premier League trophy and we lifted it today. We have to enjoy it, have a rest, and hopefully, next season will be better than this.

“I didn’t expect the [contract] question this way! (laughs) But you are smart, you’re smart. To be fair, to win a trophy, even when I won my first trophy with Liverpool, the FA Cup, was just amazing.

“And today, to win the Premier League, I know I have a lot of objectives with this club: to become a leader, to win everything. I am very happy here, to be fair, you know.

“But I know where you want to go with this question, and this is another conversation with the club and my agent. We will see what will happen in the next few weeks, or I don’t know when, but we will see, let me say that.

“Progressing? Not really, but my agent met the club last week, but I don’t know what will happen. I cannot say what my agent said to me, but yeah, we will see what will happen.”

He also praised the recent contract extensions signed by Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, and hinted that their decisions could have a wider impact.

“Yes, for sure this is an exciting moment for this club because Virgil and Mo are two legends of this club, two leaders of this club and very important players for the squad, the club, the city.

“For sure, everyone was very happy when they signed, the fans, the club. And we need these kinds of players to sign to bring us trophies, you know?

“But the two people who were most happy, I think, were Virg and Mo. I think they both wanted to stay here. OK, they talked with their agents, but they really wanted to stay and that I know. But for sure, we will see now.”