Liverpool star reveals attack was focussed on one Tottenham man in brutal 6-3 pasting

Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch has revealed the Reds planned before their win over Tottenham to “press the right centre-back” Radu Dragusin, a plan he felt they executed “really well”.

Spurs were put to the sword by Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday. Having conceded three goals in victory over Manchester United in the week, it seemed they were there for the taking.

The Reds did just that, smashing in six goals in the 6-3 victory.

Midfield man Gravenberch has revealed that the plan was to attack Dragusin, and that paid off.

“Yeah we had a really good game plan, we wanted to keep them on the right side and press the right centre-back. Sometimes it went well and sometimes they did it good but by the end, I think we did really well,” Granvenberch told LFCTV.

Indeed, with the amount of goals put past Spurs, none of the defence covered themselves in glory, but Dragusin was involved a lot. For the first goal, he saw the ball whipped over his head for Luis Diaz to score.

For the third, he was beaten in the air by Dominik Szoboszlai on the half-way line, who pushed on and finished the goal himself when he reached the box.

For the fourth, Dragusin stepped towards the Liverpool attack at the wrong time, saw the ball slotted past him, before it was knocked across the box and eventually ended up in the net.

Many sides have been put to the sword by the Reds this season, with the Premier League leaders having scored 37 goals so far.

But that Tottenham’s defence have not played an awful lot together, and Dragusin would likely not be playing if Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven were fit, means they were given an easier task than by some.

It is the most goals Liverpool have scored in a game this season, but was also only the first time Spurs have lost by more than a goal, which says more about the Reds’ attack than their defence.

