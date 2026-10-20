Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha reaches decision on accepting Arsenal ‘serious offer’ – deal ‘on the verge’

Rio Ngumoha has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Liverpool sensation Rio Ngumoha is reportedly ‘on the verge’ of signing a new deal amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

On Tuesday night, Ngumoha produced one of his best Liverpool performances to date.

The flashy winger provided two assists as Liverpool dramatically battled back from 2-0 down against Villarreal to beat the La Liga side 4-3 in the Champions League group phase.

Ngumoha is considered one of Europe’s best young wingers after his breakout season in 2025/26, and he has become an incredibly important player for Liverpool at the start of this campaign.

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However, Ngumoha’s rise at Liverpool has not gone unnoticed, and he has been heavily linked with a potential exit over the past few months.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been mooted as possible destinations, though Liverpool have been working hard to get the winger to sign a new contract.

Rio Ngumoha reaches decision on Liverpool new contract

Now, a report from insider Indykaila claims Liverpool have won because Ngumoha is ‘on the verge’ of signing a new contract despite receiving ‘serious offers’ from elsewhere.

They said on X: ‘Liverpool are ON THE VERGE of tying down Rio Ngumoha to a new contract!

‘The teenage sensation had serious offers on the table from Arsenal & Bayern Munich… but he ONLY wants Anfield. This is massive for #LFC.’

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After Tuesday’s 4-3 win against Villarreal, Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister reserved praise for Ngumoha.

“I am really happy with Rio. He is trying to improve everything that we try to connect,” Iraola said.

“He is ready now. He is playing on the right after being on the left and adapting well.

“We encourage him always. Even defensively, he struggled in the first half but second half was much better. He is becoming a more complete player but he is still just 18!

“He is doing very well.”

Mac Allister added: “It wasn’t an easy game. We didn’t expect an easy game. Rio was amazing tonight, he made a difference.

“Today he was really important and I am glad for him. Not only on the ball, he worked really hard.

“It is clear that the quality he has. Everyone knows. It is easy to say he is a good player.

“He worked really hard off the ball and for us, that is really important.”

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