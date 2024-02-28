Ex-Prem striker claims Liverpool star Mo Salah has ‘signed contract’ to join Saudi Pro League

It has been boldly claimed that Liverpool and Eqypt sensation Mohamed Salah has already “signed his contract” ahead of his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to the Middle East during last summer’s transfer window and Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid.

It was later indicated that Al-Ittihad were preparing an improved bid for the Liverpool star but they did not submit a new proposal before the transfer window closed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have benefitted from Salah sticking around as he has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season. He has 15 goals and nine assists in his 21 league appearances.

Saudi Pro League clubs have consistently been linked with Salah in recent months and Liverpool supporters may fear that Jurgen Klopp’s summer exit will make the attacker more likely to leave.

But a recent report from Football Insider claimed Salah is ‘in no rush’ to leave Liverpool.

‘Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is in no rush to move to Saudi Arabia and could now prolong his stay on Merseyside in what would be a huge boost for the club, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The Reds rejected a widely reported £150million bid last summer for Salah from Al-Ittihad, but Saudi clubs retain huge interest in the Egyptian and are planning massive offers going into the main transfer window at the end of the season. ‘Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Salah wants to keep playing at the top level and challenge for football’s most prestigious honours.’

Conflicting reports have emerged concerning Salah’s future in recent months and they all should be taken with a grain of salt at this stage.

And that also goes for the new comments made by former Tottenham, Middlesbrough and Egypt striker Mido, who believes Salah has already finalised a move to the Saudi Pro League.

He tweeted: “Mohamed Salah will be in the Saudi League next season. Contracts have been signed.”

Mark Lawrenson recently predicted that Salah will “definitely leave” Liverpool this summer.

“100 per cent Mo Salah will definitely leave this summer. No matter what happens this season, I think there was a deal last summer,” Lawrenson told Paddy Power.

“He’ll go and play somewhere like Saudi Arabia and hopefully Liverpool get a massive fee and get a couple of players off the back of it. Salah will be a king in Saudi!

“He could’ve gone last summer and stormed into Jurgen Klopp’s office and said ‘I want to go’ but he’s not done that.

“The lads who have come in [in Salah’s absence] know that they’re fighting for their position, which is great, as long as a couple of them don’t get injured.”