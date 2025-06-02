Barcelona have been linked with Luis Diaz for a while now.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has given Barcelona a ‘deadline’ to sign him this summer, according to reports, as his partner appears to bid farewell to fans.

The Reds won the Premier League title at a canter at the end of April, giving Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes a head start on summer planning.

Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5m with Trent Alexander-Arnold heading out to Real Madrid.

Frimpong’s team-mate at Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz, looks likely to follow as talks continue to progress positively over a deal, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Reds.

With the amount of incomings, Liverpool are likely to have to offload a few of their current squad with Diaz one of the potentially dispensable options.

Although Slot is a fan of the Colombian international, there have been rumours that Liverpool are willing to sell Diaz if they get an appropriate offer.

Barcelona have been linked with the Liverpool winger for months but their financial situation means they could struggle to meet the Reds’ asking price.

And now fresh reports in Spain have claimed that Diaz has told the Catalan giants that ‘they will have to make a decisive move in the next month and a half’.

Diaz ‘would love to wear’ the Barcelona shirt next season but ‘his desire is to know as soon as possible whether he will remain at Anfield or make the definitive jump to Spanish football.’

The Liverpool star ‘wants peace of mind and to be able to focus 100% on preparing for next season, whether in England or Barcelona’ with the Reds setting their valuation at €85m.

That is something that Barcelona ‘cannot currently afford without first completing a significant sale or receiving a significant amount of extra income.’

A potential drawn out summer saga doesn’t appeal to Diaz and the Liverpool star ‘has set a deadline of the start of pre-season in July’ to get a deal over the line.

And Diaz’s partner, Gera Ponce, sparked fears that the Liverpool winger will be leaving Anfield after appearing to send a goodbye message to fans.

In a message that reads like a farewell to Liverpool supporters, Ponce wrote on Instagram: “To the incredible Liverpool fans.

“From the first day we arrived, we felt first hand what it means to be a part of this club.

“We knew the slogan was ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, but to hear them sing it with so much passion, support each other at every moment and show such unconditional love… confirmed to us that here you never walk alone.

“This fan doesn’t just support, it feels. And what you have made my boyfriend and our entire family feel is something we carry in our souls.”

Ponce added: “Thank you for so much love, for so much dedication and for making us feel at home. Being a part of this fan is a privilege. There’s no doubt: they’re the best in the world.

“This is a real bond, deep and strong, that reaffirms that we’ll never walk alone.”

