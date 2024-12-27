According to reports, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is ‘to sign a new deal’ as he’s ‘showing a willingness to agree a new contract with the club’.

Salah has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season as he’s grabbed 16 goals and eleven assists in his 17 appearances.

The Liverpool forward’s future has been in doubt over the past year as his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season. He is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat amid interest from several European and Saudi Pro League sides.

Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely of the three players to leave as Real Madrid are keen to sign him, but a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool’s ‘confidence is growing’ over Salah’s future.

The report claims Liverpool are set to be handed the ‘perfect Christmas present’ as Salah is closing in on a new deal amid one main ‘sticking point’.

‘It would be a “massive shock” if the 32-year-old were to agree terms with another club over the coming weeks. ‘There is growing confidence within the Liverpool camp that Salah will sign a new deal, with the length of the contract believed to be one of the few sticking points.’

‘Salah has been outspoken about his contract situation after constantly being asked for updates when undertaking his media duties. ‘But Liverpool are now confident the attacker will extend his stay at Anfield beyond next summer, having spent the past seven years with the club.’

A report from journalist Harry Watkinson for TEAMtalk reveals an update on Van Dijk, who will not be joining La Liga giants Real Madrid.