Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told that he’s “got no chance” of starting for England at this summer’s European Championships.

Alexander-Arnold has been included in Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2024. Interestingly, the natural right-back was listed as a midfielder when the announcement was made.

“There’s no way he starts…”

The Liverpool star has been operated centrally in an inverted right-back role this season but he started in centre-midfield alongside Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher on Monday night as England faced Bosnia in an international friendly at St James’ Park.

Alexander-Arnold was eventually moved to right-back and was one of England’s better performers on the night. He got on the scoresheet as Southgate’s side won 3-0, while the other scorers were Cole Palmer and Harry Kane.

Speaking post-match, Southgate reserved praise for Alexander-Arnold, who provides England with “really good options” in midfield.

“I think in a game like tonight, we felt there was going to be more space where his quality at full-back could help us,” Southgate said.

“I think in midfield of course he’s still really learning and discovering the role, so it’s positionally at times going to be different for him. But, again, you saw moments of the qualities of his passing and the slid passes, the longer passes. Both are really good options for us.”

Despite this, former Liverpool and Scotland player Steve Nicol has argued that Alexander-Arnold has “no chance” of starting at the tournament ahead of Gallagher and Man City’s Phil Foden.

“There is no way in a million years that he will start as the right-back against Serbia. Not a chance. And there is no way he starts in the midfield,” Nicol said.

“If Gareth Southgate is going to be positive, then it’s going to be Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Phil Foden. If he is going to be a little negative, then he will probably bring Conor Gallagher in. There is no way I can see on that field that Alexander-Arnold starts.

“If it comes to the third game and England has to win to qualify, then he might play in midfield, but then what if he takes Maddison?

“Are you then going to play a supposed fullback and leave a guy who is 100% an attacking midfielder and had a fantastic first half of the season for Tottenham? Or are you just going to say, ‘Oh, I will play a fullback in there.”

