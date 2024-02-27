According to reports, Liverpool and Scotland standout Andy Robertson has emerged as a ‘top’ target for German giants Bayern Munich.

The Premier League giants have already lifted the Carabao Cup and a quadruple is still possible as they are in contention to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

But Liverpool supporters will be fearing the prospect of their best players leaving in the coming transfer windows following Jurgen Klopp‘s exit in the summer.

Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are out of contract in 2025 and are being linked with moves elsewhere and if reports are to be believed, Robertson could also be on the move.

This comes as Bayern Munich are reportedly keen to sign him ahead of next season as a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Alphonso Davies.

Spanish outlet Nacional have indicated that Real Madrid are ‘close to closing the signing’, while The Athletic revealed on Monday that they have ‘reached a verbal agreement for the Bayern Munich left-back to join in 2024 or 2025’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday morning that Davies ‘favours’ a move to Real Madrid.

‘Real Madrid remain Alphonso Davies’ favoured next destination in case he decides to leave Bayern Munich this summer. The Canadian left-back would love to join Real Madrid – at the moment there is no issue on the contract, the salary, and on personal terms. The only issue is the potential asking price being set by Bayern,’ Romano stated in his column for Caught Offside.

‘Davies is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2025, so Real Madrid don’t want to pay crazy money for him. Bayern will try to extend his contract until May/June, and if nothing is agreed by then they would be prepared to sell Davies this summer.

‘So, the asking price will be important, and also what happens between Bayern and Davies in negotiations over a new deal. For now, there has been no contact with Barcelona, and in any case his preferred destination would be Real Madrid, or else keep an eye on Premier League clubs.’

READ MORE: Liverpool target comes into Premier League XI of the season at left-back



As for Robertson, The Daily Mail claim ‘The Scotland international is understood to top a list of potential candidates to replace Bayern’s Davies, who is expected to join Real Madrid this summer’, The report adds.

‘Bayern recognise that it would be a major challenge to prise Robertson away from Anfield but are determined to recruit a top class replacement so are setting their sights high. ‘Bayern have been aware of Davies’s likely departure and have been collating reports on left-backs across the globe. ‘He tops Bayern’s shortlist as they hunt for a replacement for Alphonso Davies, who has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich. ‘Robertson turns 30 next month but, despite his age, Bayern believe he would give them a similar energy and balance down the left-hand flank to Davies and believe this summer could be an opportune time to see if the Scot would be tempted by a new challenge.’

READ MORE: ‘Klopp’s kids vs billion pound bottlejobs’ narrative stunted by Carragher missing the obvious

