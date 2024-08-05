According to reports, Liverpool star Joe Gomez has reached a verdict on whether to leave the club this summer amid interest from Newcastle United.

Gomez starred for Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge as his versatility came in handy as they had a lot of injuries to contend with.

The 27-year-old was used all across the back four and filled in admirably at left-back while Scotland international Andy Robertson was unavailable.

Despite this, Gomez was heavily linked with a move elsewhere earlier this summer amid interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

Gomez was involved in discussions between the two clubs over a cash-plus-player swap deal for Anthony Gordon.

Gordon was one of the best players in the Premier League last season as he grabbed 21 goal involvements in his 35 appearances, but Newcastle were willing to let him leave as they attempted to avoid a points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

A £75m deal was in place for Gordon to join Liverpool, while Gomez would have headed in the other direction for around £45m. This looked likely to be finalised until Newcastle performed a dramatic U-turn at the last minute after they sold around Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Despite this, reports linking Gordon with Liverpool are not going away, with it claimed over the weekend that they ‘could use Gomez to land him in a transfer merry-go-round’.

The report added: ‘Liverpool are ready to join the bidding battle for England star Marc Guehi.

‘New Kop boss Arne Slot is keen to rival ­Newcastle — with Crystal Palace ready to demand £75million for the England centre-back.

‘Dutchman Slot could also lose Guehi’s Three Lions team-mate Joe Gomez as part of a mega deal to land Magpies forward Anthony Gordon.

‘Toon have yet to make a formal offer and Liverpool are waiting in the wings to find out the price while trying to avoid an auction.’

However, a new report from The Times claims Gomez is ‘committed to Liverpool after his failed move to Newcastle’.