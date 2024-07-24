According to reports, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to remain at the club despite interest from La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent months as he has just entered the final year of his contract.

The futures of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also in doubt as they are also due to be out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Liverpool are ‘facing disaster’ as the three players ‘could all leave for free next summer’.

‘They will decide on where they see their long-term futures and whether Liverpool can match their ambitions under the new boss. ‘All three players find themselves in different situations and have big decisions to make during the final year of their deals.’

While Salah and Van Dijk are being linked with the Saudi Pro League, Alexander-Arnold is attracting interest from Real Madrid as it’s being suggested that he could be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement.

READ: Sneaking out the window and going by just ‘Steve’: 10 weirdest transfers abroad from English clubs



On Wednesday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims “there’s no substantial update” on Alexander-Arnold, but “Real Madrid are attentive”.

Romano said: “There’s still no substantial update now on Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future, despite reports on plans for a new contract.

“Liverpool want to keep him, we know that, but there’s still no substantial update on this one. We have to wait. Real Madrid are attentive as we said in March, it’s not a new story; nothing has changed in the recent days.”

However, a report from The Sun claims Alexander-Arnold is set ‘to be offered monstrous new Liverpool deal and will snub Real Madrid transfer interest’.

The England international is said to be ‘committed to Liverpool this season despite interest from Real Madrid’ and the Premier League giants ‘hope to tie down the talented 25-year-old to a new bumper contract’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool make Real Madrid star ‘offer he can’t refuse’ as Mbappe arrival paves way for transfer

👉 Somehow, Liverpool may now be the Premier League’s biggest unknown quantity

👉 Liverpool make Serie A ‘sensation’ their ‘top’ CB target as Van Dijk sale ‘demand’ emerges

A source for The Sun explained: “Trent’s spoken to the new manager already. This took place before the Euros and they’re in touch now.

“They had a great conversation initially but the manager respected that he needed to focus on the tournament.

“Trent, like the rest of the squad, sees this as a new beginning and a fresh start and he is excited to get back to training to lay the foundations for a successful, new season.

“He is definitely committed for the season and a huge deal will be presented to him to stay beyond that.

“Everyone at the club has huge admiration for Trent and will be doing whatever it takes to keep him. He’s still got so much more to give.”