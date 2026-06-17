According to reports, Federico Chiesa has made a U-turn on his Liverpool future, while they could re-sign Caoimhin Kelleher from Brentford.

A lot of changes are expected at Liverpool in this summer’s transfer window, with FSG to shape the squad for new head coach Andoni Iraola.

Reports in recent weeks have indicated that Liverpool could sign two wingers, a midfielder, right-back and/or centre-back this summer, but there will also be more outgoings after Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson to balance the books.

Chiesa is one player who has been heavily linked with an exit, and that is hardly surprising considering he has only been a bit-part player in his two seasons at Liverpool.

Earlier this month, Chiesa admitted that he will push to leave Liverpool this summer if Iraola does not give him assurances.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd’s ‘done deal’, Liverpool swoop a stretch

Chiesa admitted: “I want to play regularly, if I don’t find continuity in Premier League I have to look elsewhere,” Chiesa said.

“The first year of Liverpool I practically didn’t play… I’m going to pre season tour in the USA, then I’ll talk to the club and the new coach Iraola and we’ll see.”

However, Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale now claims Chiesa is keen on remaining at Liverpool beyond this summer.

Di Natale said on X: ‘Federico #Chiesa wants to stay at #Liverpool. Beyond the links to Italian clubs like #Como and #Juventus, the player is determined to earn a starting spot with the new coach #Iraola.

‘Only the decision to put him on the market could change the current situation.’

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘accelerate’ move for £70m PL star as FSG to ‘sanction exit’ after Szoboszlai ’emphatic message’

Liverpool could re-sign Caoimhin Kelleher down the line

There has also been uncertainty regarding Liverpool’s goalkeeper department in recent months because Alisson Becker has been linked with Juventus, while Giorgi Mamardashvili has joined the Reds as a potential long-term replacement.

Now, The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans claims Alisson is ‘most likely’ to leave Liverpool when his current contract expires in 2027, but they need to plan for life without him.

The same report claims Mamardashvili needs to prove himself under Iraola, while Liverpool could re-sign Kelleher, who is valued at £24m by transfermarkt, if he continues to shine at Brentford and internally solutions are not good enough.

Evans explained:

‘There was no buyback clause in the deal which took him to west London, but that is not to say he would not appeal in the future — especially if he performs well again next season. ‘Finding a full-time replacement for Alisson is going to be tough, but Kelleher is one of the few to have shown he is capable of fitting in. Ideally, though, Liverpool are able to promote from within, with all eyes on how the Brazilian’s understudies progress in the coming campaign.’

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