According to reports, Liverpool standout Luis Diaz has made an ‘unexpected’ decision after ‘flirting’ with the idea of joining FC Barcelona.

Diaz has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent months, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain mooted as possible destinations.

The 28-year-old Liverpool star has 16 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, but it has been suggested that he could cash in with his current contract due to expire in 2027.

A recent report claimed two of Diaz, Darwin Nunez and/or Diogo Jota will leave Liverpool this summer as they look to fund a move for a new striker, but the Colombia international looks increasingly likely to commit himself to the Premier League champions.

On Friday evening, a report from Sky Sports revealed Diaz will ‘hold talks’ with Liverpool over a new contract ‘at the end of the season’.

‘Diaz has two years left on his contract and his representatives are set to discuss new terms with Liverpool this summer. ‘Barcelona have a long-standing interest in the 28-year-old and he has been linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.’

Now, a report in Spain claims Diaz’s future has ‘taken an unexpected turn’, with his current transfer stance ‘leaving Barcelona chiefs in shock’.

Diaz is described as ‘one of Barcelona’s biggest desires’, but his decision to discuss a new Liverpool deal has been ‘interpreted in Barcelona community as a complete betrayal, following months of rapprochement and positive signals between the player and the Catalan club’.

It’s claimed Diaz and his team have ‘flirted’ with Barcelona for ‘much of this season’ as he’s considered an ‘ideal fit’ for Hansi Flick’s side.

Despite this, Diaz has ‘already decided in Liverpool’s favour’ as he’s a ‘priority’ for Slot.