Liverpool star makes ‘unexpected’ decision after ‘flirting’ with transfer to ‘shock’ Barcelona
According to reports, Liverpool standout Luis Diaz has made an ‘unexpected’ decision after ‘flirting’ with the idea of joining FC Barcelona.
Diaz has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent months, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain mooted as possible destinations.
The 28-year-old Liverpool star has 16 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, but it has been suggested that he could cash in with his current contract due to expire in 2027.
A recent report claimed two of Diaz, Darwin Nunez and/or Diogo Jota will leave Liverpool this summer as they look to fund a move for a new striker, but the Colombia international looks increasingly likely to commit himself to the Premier League champions.
On Friday evening, a report from Sky Sports revealed Diaz will ‘hold talks’ with Liverpool over a new contract ‘at the end of the season’.
‘Diaz has two years left on his contract and his representatives are set to discuss new terms with Liverpool this summer.
‘Barcelona have a long-standing interest in the 28-year-old and he has been linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.’
Now, a report in Spain claims Diaz’s future has ‘taken an unexpected turn’, with his current transfer stance ‘leaving Barcelona chiefs in shock’.
Diaz is described as ‘one of Barcelona’s biggest desires’, but his decision to discuss a new Liverpool deal has been ‘interpreted in Barcelona community as a complete betrayal, following months of rapprochement and positive signals between the player and the Catalan club’.
It’s claimed Diaz and his team have ‘flirted’ with Barcelona for ‘much of this season’ as he’s considered an ‘ideal fit’ for Hansi Flick’s side.
Despite this, Diaz has ‘already decided in Liverpool’s favour’ as he’s a ‘priority’ for Slot.
‘The Colombian was on the radar of top-flight clubs for weeks, including Barça, who dreamed of forming a young, competitive trio alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.
‘However, as the months passed and the player’s performance at Anfield improved, things have changed completely. The Dutch coach has been able to regain his best form, giving him a starting role and once again turning him into a key player in the Reds ‘ attack.
‘Luis Díaz has not only gained influence within the team but has also regained the club’s trust, which is now actively working to extend his contract beyond 2027. Talks are very advanced and could close just after the end of the season.
‘FC Barcelona wasn’t the only one left out of the bidding. Clubs from Saudi Arabia such as Al Hilal and Al Nassr were willing to put up to €100 million on the table to convince the Colombian to join.
‘But, Luis Díaz has chosen to remain in top-level European football, prioritising sporting stability and the Liverpool project over a purely financial move.’