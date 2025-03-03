It has been suggested that one Liverpool star has already decided to leave ahead of the summer transfer window as he is “not happy with his role”.

Liverpool have been in dreamland this season as they are clear in front of the Premier League, helped by their placing as the leaders of our calendar year table.

The Reds have also reached the Carabao Cup final and qualified for the Champions League knockout stages, but there could be several player exits in the summer.

Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the top ten of our standout players due to be out of contract in the summer, while two Reds stars are ‘expected’ to be let go after this season.

Harvey Elliott could also move on as he has not made a single Premier League start this season and made 17 appearances in all competitions after suffering a broken foot at the start of the campaign.

The midfielder was linked with an exit in January and former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claims he ‘wants to quit’ with head coach Arne Slot facing one ‘problem’.

“To be fair to him, he’s been injured for a lot of this season,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I must admit, when he first went to Liverpool I was doubtful about whether he was at their level. But you have to give him credit, he’s developed and improved his game really well – but then he’s picked up these injuries.

“Now he’s coming back and he’s got it all to do again.

“Liverpool now have to decide that, given his return to fitness, is he going to be a regular in their team? Does he get into their midfield ahead of the likes of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister?

“I think they like him as a squad player, who can come in and do a job, and they have high hopes for his development and future at the club. But from his point of view, I’m told he’s not happy just playing a bit-part role.”

He continued: “In that case, he might be looking for a move away where he can play regular football. He’s good enough to play in the starting XI for a lot of clubs, but he’s going through a spell where he’s finding it difficult to get more involvement at Liverpool.

“I wouldn’t be surprised whatever happens with him because he’s highly-rated there and they won’t want him to leave.

“The problem is, I don’t think they can give him the playing time he wants at the moment.”

Regarding potential signings, Liverpool are expected to prioritise a new left-back in the summer as they need a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez is among their targets and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on this potential move.

He said: “Fali Ramadani is the same agent who brought Federico Chiesa to Liverpool. So we have to see the connections, we have to see what will happen.

“Milos Kerkez after he changed agent in January, the situation is very clear: he’s looking for a top club in the summer transfer window. He’s very respectful for Bournemouth, but in the summer he’s expected to be one of the players on the way out.

“Man Utd signed Patrick Dorgu so that position is not expected to be covered again, Nuno Mendes extended at PSG.

“Liverpool are tracking the player, they’ve been monitoring him. He’s on the list of several clubs and will be for sure one to watch in the summer transfer window.”