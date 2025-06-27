Luis Diaz is reportedly ‘upset’ with the Liverpool bosses as he believes they’ve ‘gone back on their word’ amid a contract standoff and interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia in his signing.

Diaz, who joined Liverpool in a £37m move from Porto in January 2022, got 17 goals and eight assists for the Reds last season, playing a significant role in their cruise to a second Premier League title.

The 28-year-old and his representatives have been engaged in extension talks over the last six months with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2027, but those talks have stalled amid interest from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Al Nassr.

It’s been claimed that Diaz’s agent was using that transfer interest in contract negotiations to increase his client’s wage packet, but Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra now claims they are ‘upset’ with Richard Hughes and the other Liverpool decision-makers as no progress has been made over a new deal while the club refuses to listen to offers for the winger.

Barcelona sporting director Deco confirmed last month that “we like” Diaz, along with Marcus Rashford, but a move from the Catalans for the Reds star has surely been ruled out as a result of Nico Williams’ imminent move to the Nou Camp from Athletic Club.

Sierra wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Luis Díaz and his entourage are upset with #Liverpool’s stance. They feel the club has gone back on their word (once again with the player). Something similar happened before with his contract renewal and now with the possibility of a transfer.’

Sierra’s update on Thursday evening led transfer experts to Fabrizio Romano to weigh in on Diaz’s situation, and the Italian reiterated Al Nassr’s interest and confirmed it would have to be a “big proposal” for Liverpool to consider allowing the £60m-rated forward to leave this summer.

“On Luis Diaz I maintain my information since April,” Romano told his YouTube channel on Thursday night. “He is a target for Al Nassr.”

“They want to sign a winger and Diaz is a dream target for them. But let’s see what he wants to do, if he wants to stay, go, accept the crazy money in Saudi or maybe hope for a solution in Europe.

“At the moment there is still no agreement with Liverpool over a new contract but it has to be a big proposal or they are not opening the doors.”