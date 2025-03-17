Mohamed Salah and Vrigil van Dijk are out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has provided a huge update on his future as he nears the end of his contract with the Premier League giants.

Van Dijk is seventh in our ranking of the 20 most valuable footballers who could become free agents at the end of this season.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the same boat so Liverpool could be about to lose three of their most important players in one window.

It has been widely speculated that Alexander-Arnold is the most likely of the three stars to leave amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, Van Dijk and Salah are also attracting interest as potential moves to European or Saudi Pro League clubs have been mooted in recent months.

Liverpool are unsurprisignyl desperate to keep Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold as they have starred in Arne Slot’s side this season.

The Reds have marched clear at the top of the Premier League, sitting 12 points clear of Arsenal with nine games remaining.

They are coming off a disappointing week after being knocked out of the Champions League and losing in the Carabao Cup final, though.

Slot’s team were deservedly beaten 2-1 by Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday as they were way below their best. Speaking after the game, Van Dijk encourgaed his teammates to turn their attention to “getting the job done” in the Premier League.

“We have to turn this around. It’s how football works: in five days you lose twice and the world is sinking,” Van Dijk said post-match.

READ: What next for Liverpool? This really could be a one-and-done season for Arne Slot’s side



“Two weeks before everything was sunshine and rainbows everywhere. The Champions League we couldn’t get it done, this we lost and the FA Cup we got knocked out.

“We have nine games to go and I don’t think there’s any motivation needed to try to get the job done.

“You play for the biggest prize that you work so hard for from the start of the season. No one expected us to be challenging for the Premier League.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 When will Liverpool win the league? Earliest, funniest, Arsenal guard of honour, Anfield decider

👉 Mailbox: Could ‘exhausted’ Liverpool still blow the Premier League?

👉 16 Conclusions from the Carabao Cup final: On Joelinton, Isak, disappearing Salah, VVD woes and more

He continued: “It’s the most difficult prize to get. There’s a lot at stake. There are so many positive and good things to look forward to. We have to work our ass off for it.

“Now everyone goes to their respective countries, play there, hopefully, stay fit, and then we get ready for Everton at home (on April 2) which is going to be tough.”

Regarding his future at Liverpool, Van Dijk also revealed when there will be “news” on a possible new contract.

“Before the end of the season there’s going to be news,” Van Dijk added.

“As long as I’m fully committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that’s the main thing. That’s who I am.”