According to reports, Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk is being pursued by Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Van Dijk‘s long-term future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire in 2025. Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract next year.

VVD to Saudi?

During his time at Liverpool, Van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world but the 32-year-old is nearing the end of his career and the club could do with finding his long-term replacement.

During Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season, the Dutchman has proven that he has more to give, but reports have indicated that he could leave the Premier League giants this summer.

According to reports in Spain, Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr ‘want to make Van Dijk the highest-paid defender in the world’. The Middle East side already have Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Alex Telles and Aymeric Laporte in their squad.

It is claimed that Van Dijk’s representatives have ‘already been in contact’ with the Saudi Pro League side.

‘Al Nassr prepares the market bomb. The Saudi team has met with Van Dijk to join the project in an attempt to build an even more competitive team to take dominance from Al Hilal. ‘Al Nassr’s general director met with the Dutchman’s representative on Tuesday night, putting on the table a contract that would make the Dutchman the highest-paid defender in the world. ‘The arrival of Van Dijk could outline a perfect axis of the defence in which, for the moment, the Aymeric Laporte is still there.’

However, this report has been refuted by The Liverpool Echo. They explain.

‘Liverpool have had no contact from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr over a bid for skipper Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool have not received any expressions of interest from Al Nassr in Van Dijk and are planning on the Holland international remaining at the club next season. ‘The Dutchman, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, is out of contract at the end of next season, with Liverpool keen to accelerate talks with the trio over extending their stays at Anfield. ‘The Saudi Pro League are expected to target another raft of leading players from European clubs this summer, with Salah and Alisson Becker having long been on their wishlist. Liverpool, though, have no desire to allow Salah to depart this transfer window, while Alisson is understood to have no interest at present in a move to the Middle East.’

