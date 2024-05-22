According to reports, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has decided that he ‘wants to quit’ and is ‘planning to push for a move away’ this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international progressed through the ranks at Anfield. Most of his time in the senior ranks has been spent as backup to Alisson Becker.

Kelleher on the move?

The 25-year-old has only made 47 appearances for Liverpool at senior level but he has established himself as one of the best second-choice goalkeepers in the Premier League, although Man City’s Stefan Ortega would be within his rights to suggest otherwise.

Alisson has been impacted by injuries this season so Kelleher has made 26 appearances across all competitions and he has barely put a foot wrong when he’s been called upon.

Kelleher is certainly good enough to be a first-choice goalkeeper at another Premier League club and he’s been heavily linked with a move elsewhere ahead of the summer transfer window.

A report from Football Insider claims Kelleher has decided that he ‘wants to quit’ Liverpool and is eyeing a move elsewhere, with his current club ‘lining up a replacement’.

‘Kelleher is keen to be a number one elsewhere after seeing his opportunities limited at Anfield over the past few years. ‘The Republic of Ireland international knows he will always play second fiddle to first-choice stopper Alisson Becker while the Brazilian remains on Merseyside. ‘The Reds value the 25-year-old at around £20-£22million as he looks to move on once the transfer window reopens next month, with his current contract set to expire in 2026. ‘As revealed by Football Insider on 30th April, Liverpool have been assessing the market for replacements with Burnley’s James Trafford among those on their list of targets.’

It has also been suggested that summer signing Alexis Mac Allister could be on the move following his impressive debut season for Liverpool, with Real Madrid mooted as a potential destination.

Football Insider have a ‘big update’ on Mac Allister and his proposed move to Real Madrid. In short, he’s not going anywhere.

The report claims Mac Allister ‘has no plans to leave’ as he is ‘keen’ to work with new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

‘It has been claimed that La Liga champions Real Madrid are keen on a potential move for the midfielder. ‘However, a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Mac Allister is not planning to quit Liverpool – despite the departure of Jurgen Klopp. ‘It is believed the former Brighton star is keen to hit the ground running under new manager Arne Slot when the 2024-25 campaign kicks off.’

