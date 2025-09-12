Liverpool star ‘will not leave in January’ despite ‘preliminary agreement’ with Real Madrid

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate is set to remain at Anfield until at least the end of the season as the Reds look to persuade him to stay, according to reports.

The Merseysiders brought in plenty of reinforcements in the summer transfer with six big-name signings coming through the door, as well as two back-up goalkeepers.

Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni all arrived at Anfield before the transfer deadline.

Liverpool agreed a deal to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace too but the Eagles pulled the plug on the deal as he was in the middle of a medical.

It was hoped that Guehi would challenge Konate and Virgil van Dijk for a place in Arne Slot’s side but they will now be hoping that Joe Gomez can stay fit.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold left for Real Madrid in the summer, Konate’s future is now in doubt with the La Liga champions looking to pounce once again.

READ: Big Weekend: Manchester derby, Alexander Isak, Ange Postecoglou, West Ham

Fabrizio Romano brought his latest update on the situation earlier this week, he said: “Real Madrid have a genuine interest in the situation of Ibrahima Konate, but they don’t want to upset Liverpool.

“Liverpool will have the chance, for sure, in September, October, November, December – until the end of the season – to try and extend the contract of Ibrahima Konate.

“Despite agreements between Liverpool and the player being very close one year ago, these conversations stopped because of new details being discussed.

“Real Madrid internally keep thinking of Konate.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365…

👉 Premier League mood rankings: 14 places between Liverpool and Man Utd

👉 Chelsea £55m signing ‘better deal’ than Isak to Liverpool: ‘Not twice the player’

👉 Isak alongside Newcastle replacements in Premier League debutant XI…



Spanish website Fichajes have reported that Konate and Real Madrid have struck a ‘preliminary agreement’ that would see the France international leave for Spain on a free transfer next summer.

The report adds that Konate is ‘determined not to renew with Liverpool and will follow the same path as Trent Alexander Arnold by signing for Real Madrid’.

But Defensa Central claim that Liverpoool have ‘already decided that Konaté will not leave in January’ with the pain of losing Konate in the summer set to be eased by the Reds bringing in their own free transfer in the form of Guehi.

And former England defender Stuart Pearce reckons Liverpool will be getting a better player than Konate if Guehi completes a move to Anfield.

Pearce told Best Betting Sites recently: “Personally, yes, if I had the choice between both of them, Guehi’s the better player.

“Konate was outstanding last year. But Marc Guehi is the first-choice England central defender in my eyes. I think he reads danger really well. I think you can leave him in one-on-one situations, which helps the bigger clubs who play a bit more expansive football.

“We saw with Liverpool at the weekend when they attacked, both full-backs vacated their areas leaving the two center halves to deal with the danger. Now you’ve got to make sure that you are capable of dealing with one-on-one situations. I think Mark Guehi is one of those that can do exactly that.

“I think he’s a great commodity and if I was Newcastle, if I was Liverpool, if I was Manchester United, I would go and recruit him.”