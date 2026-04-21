Liverpool star ‘would have won’ Arsenal the PL after ‘wrong signing’ as Wenger makes title prediction

Arsenal have been told that they should have signed Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike last summer, while Arsene Wenger has made a title prediction.

The Gunners’ hopes of winning the Premier League were dealt a blow on Sunday as they suffered a damaging 2-1 loss against Manchester City.

Man City will move to the top of the table on goal difference if they beat Burnley in their game in hand on Wednesday night, so Arsenal risk finishing second for a fourth consecutive season.

Arsenal set themselves up for a stronger title challenge last summer by spending around £250m on signings, with Viktor Gyokeres among their notable arrivals.

Gyokeres has had a mixed debut season at Arsenal, and head coach Mikel Arteta opted to start Kai Havertz ahead of him against Man City.

Now, former Chelsea star Joe Cole has argued that Gyokeres would prove to be the “wrong signing” for Arsenal if they miss out on the title, and they would have been far better off with Ekitike adfter he has shone for Liverpool this season.

“Gyokeres was the big signing. If Arsenal don’t win anything, they have got that signing wrong,” Cole said on The Dressing Room Podcast.

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“You’re coming to the biggest game of the season and you’ve gone with two No10s, Havertz and Odegaard, and not with a number nine.

“Havertz was brilliant, but let’s just imagine Ekitike was signed instead of Gyokeres, I think Arsenal would have won the league by now, I do.

“Ekitike is a proper player.”

When expanding on Gyokeres’ debut season in the Premier League, Cole added: “I think Gyokeres is good, and you need to give him another year.

“But ultimately, you know from our time at top clubs, and especially in the modern game, you rotate, play a different centre forward, different full-backs, but when it is the big games, you are starting with your best XI, and he [Arteta] just doesn’t think Gyokeres is.”

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Despite this, ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has explained why he still believes his former side will win the Premier League this season.

“I believe that Arsenal will win the league,” Wenger said speaking at an Abbey Road Studios fund-raiser for ProjectTwinning.

“I deeply believe. It looks, to me, like common sense.

“I like Eze, Odegaard, Havertz and Madueke attacking (intent at the Etihad). Manchester City will not make the perfect run-in.”

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