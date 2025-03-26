According to reports, Luis Diaz could leave Liverpool during this summer’s transfer window as his agents will ‘seek an exit’ on one condition.

The Colombia international has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool over the past year amid interest from FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arne Slot’s side are enjoying a great season as they have marched clear of Arsenal in the race for the Premier League table, but they have encountered some difficulties.

Liverpool have overly relied on Mohamed Salah amid his stunning form, while their other attackers have underperformed.

Diaz has 13 goals and five assists for Liverpool this season in all competitions, but he often makes poor decisions in the final third and has been frustrating club supporters.

READ: Ranking the best Alexander-Arnold replacements after Liverpool star agrees Real Madrid transfer



Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly already ‘agreed’ to join Real Madrid, so Liverpool are presumably focused on retaining Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who are among the 20 most valuable footballers who could become free agents this summer.

Diaz is also nearing the end of his contract as his current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

A report from GiveMeSport has revealed ‘what Diaz’s agents have told Liverpool’ amid ‘interest’ from Barcelona as they ‘feel as if they could be forced to find a move for the winger this summer’.

It is also noted that the 28-year-old would be ‘ready to leave if a new contract doesn’t arrive’ and there is a concerning update on negotiations.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool tipped to ‘grab millions’ on Alexander-Arnold as Madrid ‘ready offer’ to secure early arrival

👉 Liverpool key star ‘unlikely’ to pursue one exit route amid internal ‘feeling’ on contract ‘extension’

👉 Liverpool ‘offer’ £100m as potential new signing will ‘soften blow’ of Salah departure

The report explains: