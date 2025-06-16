According to reports, one Liverpool star is ‘edging closer’ to leaving the Premier League giants as he’s set to choose between ‘two destinations’.

Liverpool have moved quickly to acquire their top targets ahead of rivals, having already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi, while Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez are close to moves to Anfield.

The Reds won the Premier League at a canter during Arne Slot‘s debut season at Anfield and he did so while working with Jurgen Klopp’s squad as Federico Chiesa was their only signing in 2024/25.

After guiding Liverpool to their 20th Premier League title, Slot has been afforded a huge budget to build a new squad and more arrivals are expected to follow Wirtz and Kerkez in joining the club this summer, with the club set to move up from ninth in our net spend table.

A few exits are also expected to raise funds, with Darwin Nunez’s departure considered a certainty amid interest from Europe and the Middle East.

Nunez never came close to living up to expectations following his £64m move to Liverpool after he was handpicked by former boss Jurgen Klopp, who ignored a data warning to push through his arrival.

The Uruguay international slipped in the pecking order during the 2024/25 campaign as he only made eight Premier League starts and was outshone by Liverpool’s other attackers.

Liverpool decided to snub interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in January as they were unwilling to let any players leave in the middle of a title race, but an exit is much more likely this summer as he has more options.

A new report from Football Insider claims Nunez is ‘edging closer’ to leaving Liverpool as he has ‘two destinations’ to choose from with Atletico Madrid and Al-Hilal leading the race.

Liverpool ‘plan to cash in’ on Nunez and Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims there will be one key factor behind Nunez’s decision as he considers whether to continue in Europe.

O’Rourke explained: “Al-Hilal, we know there’s a desire for them to bring in a number nine.

“They’ve been frustrated in their attempts to sign Victor Osimhen and they wanted a big marquee signing before the Club World Cup, which they haven’t been able to do.

“Liverpool are open to offers for Darwin Nunez because he doesn’t figure in Arne Slot’s plans.

“It’s not just Al-Hilal, there are other Saudi Pro League clubs looking at the Uruguayan.

“There will also be European interest in Darwin Nunez, Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs who are believed to be interested in signing him.

“Liverpool are holding out for the highest offer they can get, then they can use those funds for their own transfer plans.

“Right now, Nunez’s future is looking like it’s away from Anfield and it’s a case of whether he is interested in the Saudi Pro League or if he prefers to stay in Europe.”