Liverpool starter ‘agrees’ to join Bayern Munich after Musiala suffers serious injury

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has agreed to join Bayern Munich this summer if the German club can negotiate a fee with the Reds, according to reports.

After bringing in three high-profile signings in the form of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer, Liverpool could now look to recoup some funds before the end of summer transfer window.

Diaz is one player that most Liverpool fans would want to keep with the Colombia international providing 17 goals and five assists in all competitions last term.

There has been no public pushing from Diaz to leave either, however, multiple reports are linking the Liverpool winger with moves away from Anfield this summer.

It has been claimed that Liverpool have already told Barcelona and Bayern Munich that Diaz is not for sale this summer and journalist Ben Jacobs revealed last week that Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are preparing a £73m bid for the 28-year-old.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Diaz remains Al-Nassr’s top left-wing target, even after Liverpool told Barcelona he is not for sale.

“Nassr prepared to offer in excess of €85m (£73m). Diaz was open to Barcelona, but still unclear if he’ll consider Saudi.”

Despite claims that Liverpool have no intention of selling Diaz this summer, German newspaper Bild have claimed today that Diaz has ‘agreed’ to join Bayern Munich.

They are now looking to concentrate on a replacement for Jamal Musiala – who suffered a broken leg in Bayern Munich’s Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain – with Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade another target.

Colombia international Diaz ‘is said to have already assured the Munich club of his willingness to move’ while they are also looking to make a move for Woltemade too after Musiala’s injury.

Diaz ‘is now FC Bayern’s new top candidate for the wing position’ with his value at €70m but ‘no negotiations with the English champions have yet taken place’.

Transfer news has been completely insignificant in recent days at Liverpool after the tragic passing of Reds striker Diogo Jota at the age of 28.

Giving his own tribute to Jota, Diaz said: “Obviously it’s very hard. It’s very hard to find out about news like that, isn’t it? The first thing you do when you wake up is to look at the news, which is very sad because of what happened, honestly.

“The family among us, it caught us all off guard and I don’t think anyone is prepared for that kind of news.

“A team-mate, instrumental in my arrival in Liverpool because his family welcomed me, he welcomed me and we became great friends.

“We had a great, healthy rivalry and he was important. We always agree on many things.

“I just want to wish him a lot of strength, give a lot of strength to his family, to his wife, to his children that he left behind. Because the truth is they must be suffering a lot from this terrible news.

“(It hurts) a lot, a lot. It was incredible when I woke up and saw the news. The truth is I broke down in tears. It as a very, very, very big pain.”