One Liverpool star has already reportedly picked his ‘priority’ next move after it was reported that he has decided ‘to leave’ the Premier League champions.

Liverpool have made a strong start to this summer’s transfer window, sitting second in our list of biggest spenders after landing Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

The Reds have already made a statement after clinching their 20th Premier League title, but they still have more business to do this summer as they are targeting a striker, winger and centre-back.

A few key exits are also on the cards, though. Jarell Quansah is expected to be the first of a few notable departures, with Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz among the players linked with an exit.

Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future is also in doubt as he is the most valuable footballer due to become a free agent in 2026.

The France international was a standout performer for Liverpool in 2024/25 as he shone alongside Virgil van Dijk, but recent reports have indicated that he is leaning towards an exit.

Last week, it was claimed that the Reds are ‘concerned’ and would ‘reluctantly accept an offer’ to sell Konate so there is not a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation.

Now, a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri for Sky claims Konate is ‘already prioritising the club he would like to join were he to leave Liverpool, as he ‘only wants’ Real Madrid.

Konate is said to have ‘made’ this stance ‘clear to intermediaries’ and he is willing to ‘wait patiently’ to secure his desired move.

The report also points out that this could see the Spanish giants pull off a similar ‘coup’ to the deal struck for Alexander-Arnold.

‘While several Saudi clubs have already approached him, and his religious values ​​could encourage him to join a country close to his culture, the interested party considers that the time has not yet come to leave the football elite for an exotic destination. ‘Whatever happens, the parties know that, given the clear messages sent by the professional entourage at Real Madrid in recent weeks, the leaders of the Casa Blanca could try to pull off a coup similar to the one carried out this summer with Trent Alexander-Arnold.’

Tavolieri also provides an update on Diaz, who reportedly feels he is not paid a ‘fair’ salary at Liverpool. He is said to have several options, with a move to Bayern Munich deemed ‘Plan B’ behind Barcelona currently.