Staveley confirms Liverpool want Gordon as Romano makes Newcastle ‘green light’ claim

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has confirmed that Liverpool have an interest in buying Anthony Gordon in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are looking for a new winger as new sporting director Richard Hughes looks to give Arne Slot the tools to be successful in his first year as Liverpool head coach after replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Widespread reports claimed that Liverpool attempted to do a deal before the end of June as Newcastle attempted to sell some players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

There were claims that interest from Liverpool left Gordon’s ‘head in a mess‘ and that a move to his boyhood club would be a ‘dream’ for the former Everton star.

Staveley recently announced her departure from Newcastle and the former Magpies co-owner has revealed the Reds’ interest in Gordon.

She told The Athletic: “I knew what was coming in terms of me leaving but the fans and PIF deserved every focus of mine. Had I left before (the PSR deadline) and we’d breached, then that would have been bad. It was very, very difficult, but I was determined to make sure Darren has a clear runway.

“My biggest concern was that we’d lose Alex (Isak) or Anthony (Gordon) because Liverpool chased him and both are extraordinary players. Negotiating is tough because you have to pretend it means nothing to you when it means everything.”

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed on Tuesday that interest from Liverpool in Gordon “remains a strong interest” and he is someone they “really rate internally”.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed: “In the final days of June when they were in trouble with Financial Fair Play, Newcastle were approached by Liverpool for Anthony Gordon. There was an exchange, the player was keen on the move, so at that time Anthony Gordon gave the green light for a potential move to Liverpool.

“”But Newcastle decided not to accept the proposals. It was just an exchange, just a conversation, not a formal bid. Liverpool wanted to make a proposal but it was not what Newcastle expected for Anthony Gordon.

“What I wanted to tell you tonight is that what I’m hearing is the interest from Liverpool in Anthony Gordon remains a strong interest, remains a concrete interest. He’s a player they really rate internally, a player they really like. The name of Anthony Gordon remains high on Liverpool’s list.”

Romano added: “What’s important to say is that in case they decide to do something in offensive positions, Anthony Gordon remains a player they really like. And so internally they are discussing the situation of Anthony Gordon because they keep believing he could be a fantastic player for the future of Liverpool.

“But again the problem could be in valuation with Newcastle because he’s a really important player for Newcastle. They don’t have any intention of making a normal price for Gordon – it has to be a big price for him in order to give a potential green light.

“But at the moment Newcastle really want to keep the player at the club, and so let’s see what Liverpool can do if Liverpool decide to do something on this deal.”