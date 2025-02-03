According to reports, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is set to receive a ‘shock approach’ for a speedy return to management after leaving Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard is out of work after departing Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq last month.

The Liverpool icon left the Middle East side by ‘mutual consent’ as a poor run left them in a relegation battle in the Saudi Pro League.

After leaving Al-Ettifaq, Gerrard said: “After careful consideration, the club and I have mutually agreed to part ways.

“This was not an easy decision, but sometimes in football, things don’t work out as planned. The Saudi Pro League is a tough and competitive league, and I have nothing but respect for the players and staff who give their all every day.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone at the club for their support and hard work. Football in Saudi Arabia is moving in the right direction, and I will always appreciate my time here. Wishing the team and the fans nothing but success moving forward.”

After spells at Rangers and Aston Villa, Gerrard could return to Europe in the coming months for his next move in management.

Many presumed Gerrard would wait until the summer to get a new job and this could prove the case, but League Two outfit Carlisle United are plotting a move for the Liverpool legend, according to The Daily Mail.

The Cumbrians have sacked former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson as they are bottom of League Two after 28 matches. They have only won five league matches and sit five points adrift of safety.

Despite this, the ‘relegation strugglers’ are reportedly plotting an audacious move to secure Gerrard’s ‘shock return’.

The report claims: