According to reports, Liverpool are ‘still alive’ for AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, but they ‘fear’ missing out on the Manchester City-bound winger.

Semenyo has been on the radar of every Big Six club in recent weeks as he has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season.

Bournemouth have struggled as they have slumped in the Premier League, but the 25-year-old has taken his game to another level this term. He has nine goals and three assists in his 17 appearances.

His immense form and the heavy competition for his services mean a January transfer has been inevitable for a while, with the winger available for £65m due to the release clause in his contract.

In recent days, it has emerged that Man City have become the frontrunners to sign Semenyo and a deal should be struck soon.

However, Liverpool are yet to give up on this signing, with Football Insider reporting that their ‘interest is still alive’.

Still, it is also claimed that Liverpool feel Semenyo ‘would prefer’ to join Man City and they ‘fear they will miss out’.

And Romano has provided the latest information regarding Semenyo, claiming a deal is “expected” to be finalised “soon” between Man City and Bournemouth.

“The decision of the player is to join Man City. A very clear decision by Antoine Semenyo, who wants to become a new Man City player and wants to make it happen,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“As I told you a few days ago, Man City will be in touch with Bournemouth to close the deal for Semenyo as soon as possible.

“What Man City are prepared to do is to try to reach an agreement with Bournemouth. They will be in direct, club-to-club negotiations after Man City agreed terms with the player. If they can’t agree on a package, there is still the release clause, and Man City are still prepared to eventually pay it. But if they can find a solution with Bournemouth, they would be happy.

“The two clubs will be in direct contact from tomorrow. Any moment could be good over the next couple of days to try to reach an agreement and seal the deal for Semenyo. So the ‘Here We Go’ is still expected soon. Let’s wait for these steps, and then Semenyo could become the first big signing of 2026 in English football.

“Semenyo is really, really looking forward to the opportunity to play under Pep Guardiola, to join the Man City project, to try to win trophies for the future, of course, but also this season already. City are doing fantastic, and Semenyo feels that this move is for the present and the future as well, in terms of winning trophies.

“So discussions are well underway to close this deal for Antoine Semenyo.”