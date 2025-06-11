Liverpool still dealing with ‘three issues’ over Wirtz transfer despite Romano ‘here we go’

Liverpool are still dealing with ‘three issues’ as they look to get a deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz over the line, according to reports.

The Reds have made a brilliant start to the summer transfer market after Arne Slot guided them to a 20th English top-flight title at the end of April.

Jeremie Frimpong has already arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £29.5m with the Netherlands international replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has moved to Real Madrid.

A deal is progressing for Milos Kerkez too after the Hungary international agreed personal terms and it’s now ‘a matter of time’ before Liverpool agree a fee with Bournemouth.

Wirtz is the third signing that Liverpool are looking to get over the line early on this summer with a lot of wrangling going on between the Reds and Leverkusen over a fee.

Despite claims that Liverpool would not reach Leverkusen’s €150m asking price, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday evening that the package could now reach that figure as he gave the deal his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, HERE WE GO! Liverpool verbally agree deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for package reaching €150m add-ons included. Player side already agreed two weeks ago with move now imminent. Wirtz set for medical and contract signing.’

Despite that, the Daily Mirror insist that ‘three issues remain to seal’ the transfer this summer as Liverpool ‘remain locked in talks with the Bundesliga club over add-ons, the structure of the transfer and payments as no agreement is finalised’.

The newspaper makes it clear that Wirtz has ‘not yet been given permission to travel for a medical yet and nothing has been arranged’.

Liverpool ‘remain adamant in the talks that they will not pay the £127m (€150m) asking price’ but ‘will pay £100m guaranteed’ to seal the Wirtz signing.

The Daily Mirror insist that as of Tuesday night, there ‘was no agreement between the clubs on add-ons or the deal structure and talks are ongoing’.

Former Liverpool and Leverkusen player Erik Meijer, who is now a leading Bundesliga pundit, insists that Reds fans shouldn’t have any worries about Wirtz settling into the Premier League.

Meijer told the Liverpool Echo: “Oh, I’m so excited. He will fit in directly, really! Don’t worry!

“But I’m also really happy that he made a choice to go somewhere else, not to go to Bayern Munich. That would be the easy step. And to find out ‘how good am I in world football’, then you have to go step up and Liverpool is a big step up.

“We saw that when they met in the Champions League against each other (this season). Liverpool is a big step up for him and I’m very curious to see how good Flo is in the Premier League.

“I think he is (ready to move to the Premier League). He’s not somebody who is thinking too much about which steps to take.

“I just see him more like a kid who just wants a ball, a pair of football shoes, and goes on a grass field and plays some football. That’s the way he is, and he makes it look so very easy. Yes, it is good to take the step and also take a step to another competition.

“He is a champion of the Bundesliga, he won the cup in Germany, so then it’s good to test yourself in another league. In my opinion, he will be a diamond in the Premier League as well.”