Liverpool are reportedly ‘still strongly interested’ in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who was heavily linked with a switch to Anfield in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp has completely revamped his midfield this season. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed on frees, while Arthur Melo was sent back to parent club Juventus and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho sealed big-money moves to Saudi Arabia.

Arriving in their place, the Reds spent £145.2m on Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

The additions have already had a positive impact on Liverpool’s performances. They have won five, drawn two and lost one of their eight Premier League matches so far, and currently sit in fourth place in the table.

Despite the solid start, Klopp is still keen to add one more midfielder to his squad in January, and has been linked with a number of players recently.

Fluminense star Andre is one player on Liverpool’s radar at the moment. He is valued at around £30m. Arsenal have just joined the race for the Brazilian, however, so the Reds may yet miss out on him.

It now seems that Liverpool could reignite their interest in Thuram as they look to acquire a new defensive-minded midfielder.

According to reports from Italy, as cited by Sport Witness, Liverpool are at the front of the queue to sign the Nice star in the January window.

Their renewed plan to bring Thuram to Anfield means that another of his leading suitors, Juventus, fear the Reds will beat them to his signature.

Liverpool are ‘still strongly interested’ in the 22-year-old despite bringing in four new midfielders this season.

Thuram is valued between €25m (£21.6m) and €30m (£26m) by Nice, which seems like a bargain for a player with his potential. It seems the Merseyside club would have to make an offer in that region to get a deal over the line in January.

The report adds that Klopp is still looking for a midfielder with ‘physical characteristics and a solid defensive base’, and insist Thuram would ‘fit perfectly’ into his system at Liverpool.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do make a concrete offer for Thuram in January, as the report suggests.

