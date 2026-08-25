Liverpool ‘still want’ Premier League star despite worrying injury ‘prognosis’

Liverpool are still working on a deal to sign Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh despite claims he won’t be match fit for up to another three months, according to reports.

The Reds have been looking to sign two more wingers after bringing Spain international Victor Munoz to Anfield earlier in the summer.

Mohamed Salah’s departure to Trabzonspor in the summer has left Liverpool short of goals and creativity, and the Reds hope moves for Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola and Brighton’s Minteh can solve that.

It looks likely that Liverpool will eventually get a deal for Barcola over the line with reliable journalists all making similar positive noises about the potential transfer.

A deal for Minteh also seems to be heading in the right direction after two failed bids with Ben Jacobs revealing earlier on Tuesday that Liverpool are currently deciding on a third bid.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “With Minteh, they held some talks over the weekend. They’re deciding today; so it could change any minute and very quickly whether they want to make a third bid.

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“If they go to £70m, it’ll be a done deal, according to Brighton sources. My sense is Liverpool might consider £65m first. That was discussed at the weekend, but I think if Liverpool bid one more time it’ll almost be a final bid, because they’ve got other options [like] Ibrahim Mbaye.

“But PSG want €70m [£59.8m], which is still equivalent to Minteh. So, they’ve got two options now at roughly the same price. But my expectation is that it’s Barcola plus one.”

However, Minteh picked up an ankle injury against Italian side Roma earlier in pre-season and Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hopes he can call on the winger soon.

Hurzeler said after the Seagulls beat Aston Villa at the weekend: “We know that he has an issue with his ankle. We have to see how the next weeks are going, how this will develop because, of course, he is an important player for us.

“But we saw today we are able to replace him. It is very important that we don’t rely on one player.

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“Of course, these kinds of players are so important. One against one, good speed.

“But, in the end, you need to face adversity. You need to find solutions as a team and that is what my team did today.

“Hopefully, Yankuba comes back as quick as possible.”

Liverpool target Minteh may not be match fit for three months

But now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has insisted that Minteh could miss up to three months for Liverpool if the Reds decide to continue their pursuit of the Gambia international.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Negotiations between Liverpool and Brighton for Yankuba Minteh are still ongoing. Understand the 22 y/o winger is expected to need another 2-3 months to be fully match-fit after his injury. That’s the current prognosis. #LFC still really want him, as the left-footed winger can play from the right and has a profile similar to Mo Salah. @SkySportDE.’

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