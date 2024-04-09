Liverpool strike ‘agreement’ for next manager as contract until 2027 is ‘confirmed

Liverpool now have a ‘verbal agreement’ to make Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim their new manager, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds have been on the lookout for a new manager over the last couple of months after Jurgen Klopp announced he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Ruben Amorim on the verge of becoming new Liverpool boss?

Xabi Alonso emerged as the early strong favourite with the Spaniard guiding Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga – but he confirmed that he was staying in Germany a couple of weeks ago to end speculation.

That news meant Amorim was installed as favourite with mentions of Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann also been managers who would interest Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported this morning that Liverpool are “not yet at the final stages” of any deal to bring Amorim to Sporting Lisbon.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I wanted to clarify the situation on Ruben Amorim again, as I’ve had many Liverpool fans asking me about the stories of an agreement being close for him to replace Jurgen Klopp on a three-year deal.

“My understanding remains that we are not yet at the final stages of the story. It’s true that contacts are really concrete – talks have taken place and will keep taking place, but we have to be patient and wait for the moment Liverpool make their final choice. I respect other journalists, but this remains my information for the moment so I think we still have to wait a bit longer for a conclusion to this saga.

“In my opinion, Amorim would be a great option for Liverpool as he’s a smart, excellent modern coach. I’ve been really impressed by what he’s done at Sporting and I’m sure he could be a success at Anfield, if he ends up getting the job.”

Liverpool strike ‘verbal agreement’ but ‘deal can still fall through’

But now Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg has revealed that Liverpool now have a ‘verbal agreement’ in place to make Amorim their new manager but they still have to sort an agreement with Sporting Lisbon.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Been told there’s a verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool now! Amorim wants to join #LFC next season and Liverpool was pushing for him in the last weeks He can sign a contract until 2027 – confirmed! Final negotiations with @SportingCP are still pending.

“It‘s not a done deal yet. More steps needed. Deal can still fall through. The 39 y/o was also on the list of FC Bayern but it was never advanced. Chelsea have inquired about him…”

