Liverpool strike ‘agreement’ for sixth summer signing with Prem star ‘pushing to join’

Liverpool have struck an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Marc Guehi until 2030 with the Crystal Palace centre-back ‘pushing to join’, according to reports.

The Reds board have backed Arne Slot in the summer transfer market after the Dutchman delivered Premier League title glory in his first season at the club.

Liverpool have already secured three big signings in the form of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, while goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman have also joined.

And the Reds have turned their attention to offloading some of their squad players with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Nat Phillips already departing.

Jarell Quansah is on the verge of a move to German side Bayer Leverkusen – who Liverpool signed Wirtz and Frimpong from – in a deal worth around £35m.

And they could use that money to help them get a deal for Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi over the line with Italian journalist Nicolo Schira revealing the Reds have sealed an ‘agreement in principle’ with the England international.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between Marc #Guehi and #Liverpool for a contract until 2030. The centre-back pushing to join #LFC, which are in talks with #CrystalPalace to try to reach a deal. #transfers.’

The news comes after former Everton chairman Keith Wyness insisted the deal would be a “no-brainer” for Liverpool with Guehi keen on the move.

Wyness told Football Insider: “It would be a no-brainer for them (Liverpool) if they can get hold of him, and all the noises coming out of the Marc Guehi camp are that he’s keen to go.

“I think it’s a fantastic deal. I think Palace also recognise that I think he’s got just another year left on his contract. So they’d like to cash in as well. All parties could be very happy.

“If you remember the days when Virgil van Dijk came from Southampton, he was a big-money signing at the time, but he’s proven to be a superb buy. He’s done really well. I think he and Guehi, if they can keep fit, would be fantastic.

“I’m frightened to say it, but yes, it’s going to be a good signing for Liverpool and I think it will go through.”