Liverpool strike ‘full agreement’ for second signing as 21-year-old ‘will sign’ five-year contract

Liverpool have struck a ‘full agreement’ to make Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez their second signing of the summer, according to reports.

The Reds have made a fast start to the transfer window after Arne Slot and his team sealed the Premier League title way back in April.

That has given Slot and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes extra time to prepare and they have already got their first deal of the summer over the line.

Jeremie Frimpong signed from Bayer Leverkusen last week in a £29.5m deal with the Netherlands international brought in to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to join Real Madrid.

A transfer for Frimpong’s former Leverkusen team-mate, Florian Wirtz, is also looking likely with Liverpool having two bids turned down for the Germany international.

Leverkusen want to get the sale of Wirtz done but on their terms with reports they could demand as much as €150m (£127m) to get the deal done.

Bournemouth defender Kerkez is the third player that they have been seriously pursuing over the last few weeks and now it seems like the Hungary international could be their second signing of the summer.

After claims that Kerkez has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that both the Reds and Bournemouth were looking to work towards a deal again this week.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool and Bournemouth, working again this week to advance soon on Milos Kerkez deal.’

Before Argentinian journalist Uriel Iugt revealed that Liverpool now have a ‘full agreement’ with Bournemouth to seal the signing of Kerkez and the 21-year-old ‘will be a new player’ at Anfield.

Iugt wrote on X: ‘Milos Kerkez will be a new player for #Liverpool . There is full agreement with #Bournemouth for the sale of the pass. The full-back will sign a contract for 5 seasons.’

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire insists that Liverpool have the “capacity” to spend as much as £200m on transfers this summer without player sales.

Maguire told BBC Sport: “Liverpool have been outside of the top 10 spenders on player signings since 2019, but their model is a classic case of being smarter rather than bigger.

“Contract extensions for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are arguably worth far more to the club than a huge investment in untried new players – they certainly have the capacity to spend £200m but whether that fits with their model is another matter.”