Top Man Utd target emerges as ‘contender’ for Liverpool striker signing as Reds ‘splash the cash’

Liverpool could opt to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window amid strong links to Man Utd, according to reports.

A number of clubs in the Premier League are on the lookout for new strikers ahead of the summer transfer window and Liverpool are no different.

The Reds have had an extremely successful season in the Premier League with Arne Slot guiding them to the title in his first season in charge at the club.

However, the centre-forward area is definitely one they can improve with Darwin Nunez falling out of favour under Slot and Diogo Jota proving to be injury prone.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is the main name which has been linked but there are concerns that the transfer could be out of their reach as the Magpies would demand a huge sum of money for the Sweden international.

But it’s clear that Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes will be given a good budget for the summer transfer window as Liverpool look to build on their success from this season.

TalkSPORT claim that Liverpool ‘will attack the transfer market this summer in a bid to retain their Premier League title’ with Slot given a ‘transfer war chest’.

Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher ‘are expected to be sold, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced he will be leaving on a free transfer, giving Liverpool even more room in their budget after two transfer windows of very little spend.

And the report adds that the Reds ‘are likely to splash the cash this summer with a new left-back, centre-back and striker on their radar’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Trent mural could get ‘defaced or disappeared’ as he joins Real ‘cesspit’

👉 Eight Liverpool fringe men reassigned to rival PL clubs as Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United benefit

👉 Real Madrid ‘plan talks’ for TAA ‘early release’ for ‘reasonable fee’ after Liverpool star rejects ‘pay raise’



At left-back Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson are their top targets, while they ‘retain an interest in Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen’ as their centre-back option.

Liverpool ‘will also rival’ Man Utd and Arsenal in the market for a new striker with Napoli’s Osimhen, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres ‘all contenders to lead the line at Anfield from next season’.

Osimhen, who has been in brilliant form on loan at Galatasaray this season, has attracted strong interest from Man Utd in particular, with a report last month even claiming there was a ‘basic agreement’ in place for his signing at Old Trafford.

But former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Osimhen “would suit” Liverpool but especially Chelsea if the Nigeria international moves to the Premier League.

Agbonlahor said: “I would say Chelsea would suit Osimhen, and even Liverpool. We can’t underestimate how good he is because I watched him this season. He scored a screamer last week against Fenerbahce.

“He’s got speed. He’s got aggression. He’s got aerial ability. So good in the air. He could finish right or left foot.

“He’s an old school number nine in the Didier Drogba bracket. Chelsea is crying out for that. They have Nicholas Jackson, but he’s not great.”