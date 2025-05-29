Liverpool are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche, with a Premier League move most likely for two reasons.

The Reds are being linked with a number of top players after winning their first league title under Arne Slot. It seems clear they are desperate to maintain their position as the best side in England.

Ensuring they have the best side they can put out will help them do that, and some big players being linked will be an exciting prospect.

The latest star on the radar is Monaco man Akliouche, who Caught Offside report is valued at £50.2-£58.6million. He could reportedly leave for a fee in that region, and Liverpool are said to be showing ‘strong interest’ in him.

They are joined in the pursuit by a host of top clubs, such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

But it’s suggested that Akliouche might be ‘tempted’ by a move to Anfield, and there are two reasons why a Premier League switch could be likely.

Beyond the fact he might look favourably upon a move there, it’s believed Monaco might also prefer that route to a more damaging one for them.

Indeed, the report states they may have to cash in on Akliouche, and though Paris Saint-Germain have tracked the winger – who was directly involved in 15 Ligue 1 goals last season – Monaco would ‘prefer to sell him abroad’.

At Liverpool, though, the presence of Mohamed Salah could be a barrier to the signing of Akliouche. The 23-year-old has played the vast majority of his football on the right wing, where Salah – who has two years left at Anfield – has been so electric for his entire career, especially of late.

It’s said Akliouche will need to go to a club where he can ensure he plays regularly, as he has been at Monaco. Whether Liverpool would be able to offer him that with Salah still at the club remains to be seen.

Akliouche can also play as an attacking midfielder, but Florian Wirtz is very likely to come in and take that spot at Anfield. As such, it remains to be seen if the Monaco man will join Liverpool, given the host of other clubs keen on his signing.

Indeed, there may be sides in the mix who can offer him guaranteed game time.

