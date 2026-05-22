The ultra-reliable David Ornstein has provided an update on Liverpool potentially signing RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande that makes great reading for Reds fans.

Whether Liverpool enter next season with a new manager at the helm remains to be seen. But what is clear is there’ll be a new winger lining up on the right flank.

Mohamed Salah is leaving despite still having a year remaining on his contract. The Reds won’t command a fee, and the all-time great will leave for nothing.

Liverpool require additions in multiple areas of their squad, but its unarguable signing a worthy replacement for Salah is by far the biggest priority.

On that front, Liverpool’s interest in Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig has been well documented throughout 2026.

The Ivory Coast international may only be 19 years of age, but he’s already made a big impression in his first season in Germany. Indeed, Diomande has reached double figures in both goals (13) and assists (10) this term.

The €20m Leipzig paid Spanish side Leganes one year ago already looks one of the biggest bargains around, That rings especially true given Diomande is now valued in excess of €100m.

But according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Liverpool aren’t being put off by that mammoth price tag.

Liverpool going all in on Yan Diomande transfer

That’s despite the fact Diomande at north of €100m / £86m would become the club’s third most expensive signing they’ve ever made, behind only Alexander Isak (£125m) and Florian Wirtz (£116m add-ons included).

What’s more, Ornstein revealed Liverpool have positioned themselves at the front of the queue for Diomande, and have also made inroads in convincing the player to move to Anfield.

He wrote: “RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has emerged as a leading target for Liverpool in their bid to strengthen the wide attacking positions this summer.

“Diomande is among Europe’s most coveted talents and the Anfield side are serious contenders for his signature, although they are sure to face stiff competition if the 19-year-old exits Leipzig.

“The Bundesliga team want to keep Diomande for another season and their case is enhanced by reaching the 2026-27 Champions League.

“But if suitable proposals arrive — Leipzig would aim to recoup in excess of €100million (£87.23m; $116.27m) — a transfer could happen.

“Liverpool have manoeuvred into a strong position with the player and if a deal looks plausible on that front, talks between the clubs can be expected to follow.”

One club who could compete with Liverpool for Diomande, according to Ornstein, is PSG. However, the Ligue 1 giants will only make a move if offloading one of the big-name forwards already in Paris.

Why Liverpool are desperate to sign Yan Diomande

Only Rio Ngumoha has looked capable of beating his marker in one-v-ones from Liverpool’s wide options this season.

Cody Gakpo is predictable in the extreme, Federico Chiesa is on the chopping block, and Salah is leaving. Even the Egyptian were sticking around, his days of breezing past defenders are in the rear view mirror.

Accordingly, it’s Diomande’s blistering pace and ability to get the better of his marker and fashion chances from nothing that has turned Liverpool heads.

The Athletic’s analyst, Seb Stafford Bloor, explained: “Diomande is two-footed. He can beat a defender on the left or the right, and with technique or raw thrust.

“He can shoot (and score) with placement or power and can plot his way to goal or otherwise force his way there.

“In time, he will surely become one of those players who poses a threat any time he touches the ball.

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“What must be terrifying for any defender facing him, particularly one-on-one, is just how quickly Diomande can change speed.

“He was measured this season as the fifth-quickest player in the Bundesliga – above Karim Adeyemi, Said El Mala and Bazoumana Toure – but he has the kind of acceleration that allows him to jump up through the gears, even from a standing start, making it extremely difficult to subdue him when he has the ball.

“So, a flash of lightning. As it turns out, those members of staff at Leipzig were conservative in their estimates. Rather than becoming a €100m player within two years, Diomande might well have already reached that level.”

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