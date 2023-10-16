Liverpool have ‘strong, strong interest’ in €120m Chelsea target, claims Napoli news chief

Liverpool reportedly have “strong, strong interest” in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who’s been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

Osimhen – whose current contract runs until 2025 – scored 26 league goals for Napoli last season as he helped the Italian side win the Serie A title, adding a further six in ten appearances this term.

A new three-year contract is on the table but remains unsigned, with the likelihood of the striker remaining in Naples made less likely after the club bizarrely mocked Osimhen on TikTok earlier this month.

Napoli later released a statement insisting that they did not intend to “offend or mock Osimhen”, who is described as a “club treasure”.

The 24-year-old is at the top of Chelsea’s wishlist as manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to add firepower to his stuttering attack, but according to Radio Kiss Kiss – the main radio for Napoli – Liverpool are also very keen.

The outlet’s director Valder De Maggio said via Sport Witness: “There is strong, strong interest in Liverpool for Victor Osimhen. Then it will have to be seen whether the Reds will put pressure on Osimhen’s agent not to renew or not.”

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio warned Chelsea that “another record transfer fee” will be required to sign Osimhen.

“At this moment, he (Osimhen) is sad but I don’t think he will force a move through,” Di Marzio told InsideSport.in.

“I know he is on top of Chelsea’s list and they wanted him in January but it’s difficult to convince Napoli to sell him.

“Napoli wanted £200 million during the summer and maybe he will go down to require £150 million but on the other hand, everything is possible at Chelsea. If they want a player, they can get him but they would need to make another record transfer fee.”

And despite Napoli’s social media blunder, it remains possible that the Nigeria international will sign a new deal as he has great love and respect for the club’s fans.

“Coming to the city of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The people of Napoli have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us,” Osimhen said in a statement.

“The passion of the people of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.

“The accusations against people of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for leading their voices to support and reach out to me.

“I’m forever grateful. Let’s support unity, respect and understanding. FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE.”

