Liverpool will deny Andoni Iraola a signing he requested, with Sky Sports insisting FSG have told the Spaniard to ‘ride through the storm’.

A cursory glance at Liverpool’s squad shows Iraola will be managing more than his fair share of the Premier League’s best players next season.

Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk remain world class, while much will be expected of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak after difficult first seasons at Anfield.

But while Liverpool clearly don’t lack for truly elite players in some positions, their depth is a major concern in other areas.

While the headlines this summer have been dominated by Liverpool’s attempts to sign high calibre wingers, going under the radar is just how thin the rearguard is.

At right-back, Jeremie Frimpong is more of a wing-back, while Conor Bradley is still recovering from a serious long-term injury.

At centre-back, Van Dijk is the heart of the defence, though now in his mid-thirties, time and age will eventually catch up.

Joe Gomez has already picked up a muscle injury and will miss at least the first game of the new season. Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are both coming off long-term injuries, are young, and have no Premier League experience.

As such, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news on July 27 of new boss Iraola requesting a new defender be signed.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, wrote: ‘Andoni Iraola made it clear he wants greater defensive depth before the new season gets underway.’

Moves for two centre-backs – John Stones and Ezri Konsa – were explored. Liverpool did actively look into those moves, but Stones has since joined Inter Milan via fere agency and Aston Villa have no intention of selling Konsa.

Liverpool pull plug on signing new defender

And according to the latest from Sky Sports reporter, Mark McAdam, Liverpool have thrown in the towel and opted not to sign a new defender.

In quotes carried by AnfieldAgenda, McAdam said: “Well, no is the answer we are being told.

“My understanding is that Liverpool will not go into the market to sign a player for the next 4-6 weeks.

“They’re just going to have to ride through the storm and then wait for their players to come back and then they will be at full strength at the back.”

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Liverpool do have an abundance of midfielders in their squad who can cover in defence if required.

Both Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai deputised ably at right-back last year, while Wataru Endo can cover at centre-back in an emergency.

Nevertheless, Iraola came to the conclusion he needed another body at the back and unfortunately for him, he’s been given the cold shoulder by the club.