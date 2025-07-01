Liverpool have set their asking price for Harvey Elliott with the Reds looking to include a buy-back option, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Reds have been busy in the transfer market already as the Liverpool board look to back Arne Slot in the transfer market after the Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

Liverpool have brought in the headline signings of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong so far this summer with goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman also arriving.

Recent reports suggest that Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi could follow after Liverpool entered ‘advanced talks’ over a deal to bring the England international to Anfield.

But Liverpool are also concentrating on outgoings with Jarell Quansah now on the verge of joining Bayer Leverkusen, who the Reds signed both Frimpong and Wirtz from this summer.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are two other players who have been linked with big-money moves away and now Liverpool have set their asking price for Elliott.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Arsenal’s Eze link intensifies, crunch time for Liverpool star

The Athletic‘s Ornstein claims that Elliott – who played a starring role as England won the European Under-21 Championship last week – is ‘attracting significant interest from elsewhere’.

The 22-year-old only made two Premier League starts under Slot last term and Liverpool ‘would want any deal for Elliott to produce a fee in excess of £40m plus a buy-back option, or above £50m without one’.

It is claimed that ‘their ability to achieve that will be dictated by the market and whether those considering him can or will push to such a level.’

Ornstein adds that ‘Elliott’s club and country team-mate Tyler Morton is another who might depart Anfield.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Club ‘prepared to offer in excess of £73m’ for Liverpool starter as Reds plot player-plus-cash deal

👉 Report reveals Liverpool agreed to sign shock star over Newcastle striker Alexander Isak

👉 Liverpool: ‘Decision’ deadline set by Euro giants with £25m alternative named amid ‘medical today’

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole reckons that Elliott needs to leave Anfield in order to increase his playing time next season.

Cole said in April: “For players like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, I think they’re both fantastic players and are more than capable of playing for England, but unfortunately for them, Liverpool are very strong in that area of the pitch.

“I’d love to see Harvey playing regularly. There are options for him and if he does become available, I think quite a few teams will be interested in him. He’s a fantastic player and I’d like to see him leave Liverpool to play regular football because he’s old enough and has done his time. I’d just love to see him play because he’s such a fantastically talented player.”