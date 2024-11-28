Van Dijk refuses to take ‘selfish’ Salah road as agent drops massive hint over his Liverpool future

Virgil van Dijk decided not to take the same course of action as Mo Salah when asked about his Liverpool future – but his agent has taken a drastic step.

Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all on contracts which expire in summer 2025 as the pressure increases on Liverpool to tie them down to more long-term deals.

The trio have generally avoided discussing their situations but Salah broke rank after the recent win over Southampton to describe himself as “probably more out than in” as he hasn’t “received any offers yet”.

The Egyptian added: “You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.

“I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next.”

Those comments drew a negative reaction from Jamie Carragher, who described Salah and his agent as “selfish” for “thinking about themselves and not the football club”.

But when asked by Spanish TV about whether he had signed a new Liverpool contract or not, Van Dijk avoided any such issues by answering: “What a direct question. I’ve nothing to say. I’m focused on the next game versus Manchester City.”

Pushed further to discuss Real Madrid’s reported pursuit of another centre-half, Van Dijk then said: “Are they? Really? But they have Rudiger there.

“As I already said, my full focus is on the next game against Man City and that’s it.”

But Van Dijk might be in a different boat to Salah as recent reports suggest he will sign a new Liverpool contract – or perhaps even already has.

An exclusive from Anfield Watch claims Van Dijk’s agent ‘is currently telling interested parties that he’s no longer attainable’ because there has been a breakthrough in talks with Liverpool.

The Dutchman might even already have extended his contract with an announcement expected soon, but ‘it’s entirely possible that Liverpool and Van Dijk are at a stage where things are simply a formality’, and ‘bar a bizarre late twist’ he will be staying.