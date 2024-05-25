Liverpool ‘plans stunning’ transfer ‘surprise’ in ‘total offensive’ for Slot’s ‘great desire’

Liverpool are ready to give Arne Slot what he wants this summer by attempting to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio, according to reports.

The Reds announced the arrival of the Dutchman as their new manager after Jurgen Klopp waved farewell following their final match of the season on Sunday.

Klopp has left Liverpool in a good state after bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo last summer to replace the departing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Slot could be on to a good thing with a few good signings in the summer and reports in Spain insist that the former Feyenoord boss is a particular fan of Sporting centre-back Inacio.

It is understood that Slot is ‘planning a stunning’ move for his ‘great desire’ Inacio in his ‘first signing’ as Liverpool boss in a transfer that ‘could surprise many’ in a ‘total offensive’.

Inacio wants a move to the Premier League in the summer and Liverpool ‘appear to be his preferred destination’ and ‘would fit well into Slot’s vision of the game’.

Despite interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United, it is thought Liverpool are ‘leading the race for his signature’ and are ‘ willing to pay Inacio’s €60 million release clause to ensure his signing’.

Glen Johnson thinks the most pressing issue for Slot at Liverpool will be “working out the so-called deadwood” ahead of a summer of activity.

Johnson said: “It will probably be working out the so-called deadwood. At the end of the season, every team has deadwood, whether that’s people coming to the end of their contracts or people not wanting to be there.

“So I think he needs to work out the players that are not going to fit into his regime or the way he wants to do things. And once he’s worked that out, depending on what types of players are going to be leaving, then obviously he needs to replace those players if that’s what they need.”

Klopp led a Slot chant during his Anfield farewell and Johnson loved what he saw, the former Liverpool defender added: “He’s trying to do the right thing, and be nice and basically let the fans know that he’s on their side, which is a lovely thing to do.

“Klopp’s done it the whole time, trying to take the attention off of himself, which is just what a nice bloke does, he’s not there for attention. I think he’s just trying to let the fans know that he’s on their side, still on the new manager’s side, and he’s trying to give Arne Slot the best welcome that he can get.”