New Liverpool style has given England the gift of Curtis Jones

‘What a player, fine the FA and all the coaches for being late,’ was the social media ‘joke’ by Steven Gerrard, who frankly has a nerve to talk about any coach’s decision-making from his place in the lower reaches of the Saudi Pro League.

Of course he was writing about Curtis Jones; why would he even acknowledge anything other than a Liverpool player? The stepping stone to the Reds job has long since slipped beneath his feet, but Gerrard is still consumed by all things Anfield. And as Jones made an impressive goalscoring debut for England, Gerrard was quick to react.

We presume he was talking about the England coaches, but he should save his little digs for former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who handed Jones just 26 Premier League starts across two seasons before the arrival of Arne Slot. Should England have fast-tracked a player on the fringes of the Liverpool team just because it was Liverpool? We imagine even Curtis Jones himself would not have expected to establish himself with country before club.

Jones was particularly articulate this summer when asked about the differences between Klopp and Slot, attracting some accusations of disrespect when he repeatedly said he was happier than ever before at Liverpool. He eloquently explained the change in style and that enabled him to play his natural, possession-hungry football rather than fit into the dynamic heavy-metal Klopp style.

“I can get on the ball more, I can do me more, so I am excited,” said Jones. He went on to describe typical Klopp midfielders as “runners” (try and read that without picturing Jordan Henderson) while Slot prioritises midfielders who want the ball. That suits Jones and, more importantly this week, it suits England.

England have a plethora of quick forwards – even with an epidemic of withdrawals, England still started Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon and could bring Morgan Rogers and Jarrod Bowen off the bench – but what England have long lacked are options in midfield who can show patience, confidence and the occasional spark of brilliance.

Jones came into the England side as a debutant and immediately had more touches than anybody else on the pitch, misplacing only two of his 68 passes. And that’s not because he was safely passing sideways or backwards (or certainly not all the time) but because his decision-making has become exemplary under Slot. That he also threw in more tackles than anybody else on the pitch and a cheeky goal ensured that Jones’ cap will be the first of many. He looks like an England player.

‘Playing on the half-turn’ is one of those slightly wa**y phrases that confuses yer da but that perfectly encapsulates Jones’ style now that Liverpool players are required to do more than run and protect their marauding full-backs. It’s what made Jack Wilshere occasionally look like a world-beater in an England shirt and prompted Harry Winks to briefly look like The Answer after 90 ridiculous minutes in Spain.

That’s not to say that Jones will immediately become a mainstay in that England engine room, but just a few months after central midfield experiments in the midst of a major tournament, he has certainly become a viable option along with Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Angel Gomes and Conor Gallagher. That’s a longer, better list than we had in June.

Thomas Tuchel might want to buy Arne Slot a pint.