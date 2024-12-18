According to reports, Liverpool have submitted an ‘improved’ contract ‘offer’ to Trent Alexander-Arnold in an attempt to ward off interest from Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his contract and he’s among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat and it remains to be seen whether the three players will extend their contracts beyond the end of this season.

Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely of the three players to leave Liverpool. He is reportedly attracting interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are looking for a right-back to be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement.

Earlier this week, a report from The Sun claimed Alexander-Arnold is holding out for another £100k a week after turning down the Reds’ latest offer.

The report claimed:

‘Liverpool are £100,000-a-week short on persuading Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign a new five-year deal. Anfield chiefs have offered the England full-back a £70,000 rise on his current £180,000 weekly wage. ‘But Alexander-Arnold is holding out for £350,000 to match another of the Prem leaders’ contract rebels, Mohamed Salah. His conract is up in the summer and he knows Real Madrid are waiting to offer him what he wants.’

A new report from Caught Offside also claims Liverpool have ‘improved’ their contract ‘offer’ for Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to have a ‘meeting’ with Real Madrid in January.

While Liverpool have submitted an ‘improved offer’, it is noted that ‘it’s still not clear if he’s ready to accept the proposal as Real Madrid continue to hover’.

‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Real Madrid have a meeting scheduled for January in order to step up their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, who remains one of their top priority targets. ‘Talks have been ongoing for months, but Real Madrid now hope for an early January meeting with Alexander-Arnold’s entourage in order to speed things up, CaughtOffside understands. ‘Liverpool, for their part, have offered the England international a four-year contract worth around €20m per year, with no final decision from the player yet.’

So far, Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation has not impacted his form for Liverpool, but Jermaine Pennant does not think the uncertainty will be “helping him at the moment”.

“I think having a potential move to Real Madrid in the back of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mind won’t be helping him at the moment,” said Pennant.

“He’s a local lad who has been at Liverpool since he was a boy and he’s having to deal with the fact that there are conversations surrounding his future that he isn’t even aware of.

“He’s going to be wondering where his future is, whether he should be preparing for a move abroad away from his family and friends, and that will be playing on his mind. If he really does want to stay, he’ll be frustrated that nothing has been sorted yet and will feel undervalued if that is the case.

“These thoughts will continue to fly around until the situation is resolved and he has a better idea of where he’ll be next season.”