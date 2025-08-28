Liverpool to ‘submit new bid’ for Marc Guehi with ‘agreement in principle’ already sealed

Liverpool are set to submit ‘a new bid’ to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi before the transfer window shuts next week, according to reports.

The Reds have already been very active in the summer transfer window with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni headlining their new signings.

But Liverpool are far from done ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline with Liverpool likely to make further moves for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace defender Guehi.

Last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that a deal for Guehi is “absolutely on” after speculation over a move to Liverpool had died down in recent weeks.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Crystal Palace would love to keep Marc Guehi. Chairman Steve Parish has said if he wants to sign a new contract he can stay.

“But Guehi has [a] clear intention to not sign any new deal and to try a new chapter. And that new chapter for Guehi is Liverpool.

“We have to see if Liverpool and Palace can agree on a deal this summer. The two clubs are still talking. The deal for Guehi is absolutely on.

“You remember what I told you two weeks ago: [Giovanni] Leoni and Guehi. That remains the case. Liverpool want to sign both.

“Will they be able to reach an agreement with Palace? We will see, but the conversation is still ongoing.

“So the Guehi deal is on for Liverpool to get a new defender for Arne Slot in these final days of the transfer window.”

Romano gave an update on Wednesday, he added on X: “Understand Liverpool remain in active talks to sign Marc Guehi immediately. LFC are ready to pay over £30m now to get the deal done… but it depends on Crystal Palace. If Palace find replacement and let him go, Guehi already said yes to the Reds.”

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira insists that Liverpool are readying ‘a new bid to try to sign’ Guehi before the transfer deadline next week.

Schira wrote on X: ‘#Liverpool are set to submit to #CrystalPalace a new bid to try to sign Marc #Guehi, who has already an agreement in principle with the centre-back for a contract until 2030. #transfers #LFC #CPFC’

Kostas Tsimikas is one player who is set to leave Anfield before the transfer deadline after being pushed down the pecking order at left-back, behind Kerkez and Andy Robertson.

On Tsimikas’ future, Schira added: ‘Kostantinos #Tsimikas wants to play more and so is ready to leave #Liverpool and joining #ASRoma on loan. Talks are progressing well in the last hours. #Roma want to add an option to buy in the deal. Ready for the greek left back a contract until 2029 (1+3). #transfers #LFC.’