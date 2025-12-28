Liverpool ‘submit new offer’ to land Real Madrid star as Reds ‘decide major signing’ to replace Van Dijk

According to reports, Liverpool are working on a couple of signings as they seemingly look to land a new midfielder and a replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool attempted to make a statement in this summer’s transfer window, investing over £400m on a significant squad overhaul after winning their 20th Premier League title at the end of last term.

At the moment, it is unclear whether this transfer business will be a success as Hugo Ekitke is their only summer signing to fully hit the ground running, though Florian Wirtz’s performances have improved in recent weeks.

The Reds have bounced back to move back into the top four, but their dire run of nine losses in 12 matches raised alarm bells as head coach Arne Slot and his underperforming players were scrutinised.

With the benefit of hindsight, Liverpool made too many changes in a single window, but they still need to enter the market next year to land upgrades in key positions.

In recent weeks, reports have indicated that the Reds will prioritise attacking and defensive reinforcements next year, though a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they have ‘submitted a new offer’ worth 70 million euros for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga.

Liverpool have been sporadically linked with Camavinga after Real Madrid beat them to secure his services, with it also reported by Fichajes that their ‘stance is non-negotiable’ as he will not be sold.

The report claims: ‘Florentino Pérez maintains a very clear policy regarding young players destined to lead the team over the next decade. Real Madrid does not entertain offers for players who are part of the strategic core, and Eduardo Camavinga occupies a central place in that plan. The €70 million offer from Liverpool does not alter that roadmap.

‘At Valdebebas, the prevailing view is that opening the door to this type of operation would weaken the project and send the wrong message to the dressing room. Real Madrid doesn’t need to sell, neither financially nor for sporting reasons, and certainly not a player who continues to improve season after season.’

Liverpool will also sign at least one new centre-back next year as they are interested in landing Marc Guehi and are linked with potential alternatives.

One such alternative is Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and another report from Fichajes claims they have ‘decided to work on a major signing’ as they ‘prepare a €95m bid’.

