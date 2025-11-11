According to reports, Liverpool have submitted a ‘new proposal’ to Ibrahima Konate as they look to fend off competition from Real Madrid for his signature.

Konate is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent in 2026 as he is in the final year of his current Liverpool contract.

The France international has been heavily criticised for his poor form this season as he has become a weak link for Liverpool, but it appears that they are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

However, it may be difficult for Liverpool to get Konate to sign a new deal as he is attracting interest from several European giants, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid could be put off by his current form, but they currently look to be his most likely next destination as they are in the market for a new centre-back.

Now, a report from French outlet L’Equipe (via Get French Football News) claims Liverpool have submitted a ‘new proposal’ to Konate’s representatives and they are ‘confident’ that he will eventually accept.

The report claims:

‘L’Equipe understands that, despite Konaté’s rather inconsistent start to the season and an interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool executives continue to do “what is necessary” to extend Konaté’s stay, in the same way they did with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah last season. ‘The outlet adds that Liverpool have transmitted a new contract renewal proposal to Konaté’s entourage in those last few days. The Reds are said to be confident regarding the outcome of the negotiations and convinced that Konaté’s status in Arne Slot’s squad is a strong evidence that his future lies at Anfield.’

Still, Liverpool are being linked with several potential replacements, with current reports indicating that Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi or Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni could be signed.

Regarding Bastoni, a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke from Football Insider claims Liverpool would be ‘forced to pay £80m’ if they want to sign him next year.

The report claims: ‘Sources say that there is no chance Liverpool would be able to sign Bastoni in the January transfer window, as it is such a difficult move to pull off.

‘The defender is very settled at Inter Milan and doesn’t want to jeopardise his future ahead of the World Cup next summer.’