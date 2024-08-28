Liverpool submit opening £10m bid for Chiesa as Romano reveals four-year deal is ‘almost done’

Liverpool have made their opening offer to Juventus for Federico Chiesa as the Italy international closes in on a move to Anfield, according to reports.

The Reds are yet to make a move in the transfer market that will benefit them this season after Giorgi Mamardashvili signed in a deal worth €35m but has returned to Valencia in a season-long loan deal.

Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in three new signings this summer with the Reds wanting a centre-back, central midfielder and a wide forward.

However, Liverpool fans could have to settle for just one new face with Chiesa where their main interest lies ahead of transfer deadline day on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Romano revealed that Liverpool are locked in talks over a potential deal for the Juventus winger with nothing agreed just yet.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Liverpool are working on the Federico Chiesa deal – they are talking to Juventus and also to the agent of the player. Liverpool are understanding the conditions of the deal, with Juve asking for around €15m for the player, who can leave as a free agent next summer.

“The salary will also be a crucial point, and this is one of the things Liverpool are discussing. Talks are ongoing, let’s see what happens, but of course if Chiesa ends up leaving Juventus, this could help them improve their proposal for a replacement like Jadon Sancho.

“For me, Chiesa would be a fantastic signing – he is the perfect fit for Liverpool, he’s fast, and he deserves to play in a team with offensive football like Liverpool as Juventus under Allegri were too defensive.

“In terms of other similar targets for Liverpool, I’m not aware of other players being considered at the moment, my name for Liverpool is Federico Chiesa.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chiesa to Liverpool ‘pointless’? There’s a 50/50 chance it’s a bargain…

👉 Liverpool ‘prepare bombshell’ signing with Everton ‘last-minute’ raid dependent on one condition

👉 Arsenal ‘shake up the transfer market’ with ‘bombshell’ move for Liverpool star as Reds set asking price

But Romano issued a new update later on Wednesday morning with news that an agreement with Chiesa over personal terms is “almost done”.

Romano wrote on X: “The agreement between Federico Chiesa and Liverpool on personal terms is almost done! Final details being sorted today. Four year contract ready after initial talks exclusively revealed on Monday. Juventus and Liverpool in direct talks to reach an agreement on fee.”

And TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale has also claimed that Liverpool have now made their opening offer for Chiesa with a deal worth €12m (£10m) sent to the Serie A giants.

Di Natale wrote on X: “The offer of #Liverpool ( #LFC ) to Federico #Chiesa is 7mln € per season. The “Reds”, as written this morning, are working to convince #Juventus with a proposal of € 10mln+2 bonus.”