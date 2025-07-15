Liverpool have reportedly ‘submitted a record bid’ for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, while their sixth summer signing hinges on one condition.

The Premier League champions have not messed around in this summer’s transfer window as the second biggest spenders in Europe, investing around £200m to sign Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

Liverpool are also working on potential exits amid reports linking Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz with moves elsewhere, while they are keen to sign a striker.

The Reds are in the market for a striker to replace Nunez, with Hugo Ekitike and Victor Osimhen mooted as targets in recent days.

However, Isak is widely reported to be their dream target and they have stepped up their interest in the Newcastle star, who scored 27 goals in 42 games last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool have a “mission” to sign Isak after making a “direct approach”.

“On Monday, Newcastle presented an official bid to Eintracht Frankfurt worth more than €70m for Hugo Ekitike. Negotiations are ongoing club-to-club and on the player’s side,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Then, in the recent hours, Liverpool called to be informed on the situation of Ekitike. They have always had an interest in the player and he remains one of the options they have on the list.

“But, Ekitike will only be a Liverpool target if they can’t get Alexander Isak. At this stage, Liverpool are still trying to make something crazy and special happen for Isak.”

Romano added: “It’s really difficult as Newcastle have always wanted to keep the player. They believe they can offer him an important new deal with an important salary in the upcoming weeks. They are trying everything possible to keep him at the club.

“But, Liverpool want to try. He’s always been the dream target and what I’m told is that Liverpool have made a direct approach to Newcastle to inform them of their intention to open negotiations for a club record fee for Isak.

“If Newcastle get Ekitike, Liverpool really want to try for Isak. That’s the mission. It’s now on Newcastle – they can decide if they want to sell or reject.”

The Athletic’s David Ornstein subsequently revealed that Liverpool are prepared to offer around £120m for Isak but are yet to make a bid.

However, Football Insider are reporting that the Reds have ‘submitted a bid’ for Isak, with a ‘record’ proposal of £130m said to be on the table.

The report adds:

‘It is understood [Newcastle’s] talks over a new deal for the 25-year-old were shelved a year ago, with no major movement on proceedings by the Magpies, and concerns are growing amongst the fans. ‘It remains to be seen if the Magpies will accept £130m for their greatest asset, with the club adamant about not selling, but it could be too much to turn down this summer.’

Another report from Football Insider claims Liverpool are further along with their pursuit of centre-back Marc Guehi, with the Reds to ‘seal’ the England international ‘as soon as Crystal Palace agree a £45m deal for Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane Diomande’.

Liverpool are said to be ‘increasingly likely’ to land Guehi and ‘a domino effect could be triggered as soon as the South London side bring in’ Diomande, ‘as it would enable them to sell their captain’.