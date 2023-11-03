Liverpool ‘suffer huge blow’ as Salah replacement snubs transfer; Klopp to miss out on £15m teen

According to reports, Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is unlikely to welcome a move to Liverpool, who are searching for the perfect Mo Salah replacement.

Salah – who has already created 22 chances this season in the Premier League – has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent months and Al-Ittihad made a £150m bid for the Egypt international before the end of this year’s summer transfer window.

This transfer was not completed in the end but the Middle East outfit are expecting to go back in for Salah at some point in 2024 and it feels like only a matter of time before this deal is finalised.

It will be difficult for Liverpool to replace Salah, but they already look to be scouring the market for his successor and Sane is being linked with the Premier League giants.

Despite this, German journalist Christian Falk claims Sane’s family are “very happy” in Munich and this is a ‘huge blow’ to Liverpool.

“The Reds are rumoured to be eyeing Leroy Sane as Mohamed Salah’s successor. However, I have heard that Sané’s family have finally settled in Munich and are now very happy in the city,” Falk told Caught Offside.

“A move to Liverpool seems difficult to imagine at the moment; the family would be more tempted by the metropolises of London, Madrid and Barcelona. However, an extension at FC Bayern currently seems the most likely option.”

Regarding Assan Ouedraogo, who – according to TEAMtalk – is valued at £15m, Falk added: “Talks with the talented Assan Ouedraogo from Schalke are rumoured to be taking place soon.

“However, RB Leipzig currently appear to be ahead of Liverpool when it comes to the midfielder.”

Falk is also of the understanding that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are battling it out for Max Eberl.

“Liverpool will also be eagerly looking towards Munich this month. It will soon be decided whether Max Eberl will become director of sport at FC Bayern or whether Liverpool can hope to bring him to England,” Falk continued.

“The paths are short: Eberl and Jürgen Klopp have the same agent, Marc Kosicke. But I have heard that if Bayern come knocking, they will take preference over Liverpool.

“However, there are still internal discussions in Munich as to whether Eberl is still needed alongside manager Christoph Freund. I know: Eberl would also take the step to England. Liverpool appeals to him. But he is even more attracted to FC Bayern. Bayern is his former club as a player and his great love.”

